On Thursday last week, the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported that Air Force Commander General Hsiung Hou-chi (熊厚基) took part in a videoconference on military affairs in the Indo-Pacific region, citing the Indian Air Force’s Facebook page. This is encouraging news.
Indian Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and air force commanders in the region met online to discuss the challenges of distributed logistics and combat deployment while operating in austere locations.
Political and academic circles in India have been paying attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait, and related issues are often covered in the Indian media. For example, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s supportive remarks about Taiwan were made in an Indian interview.
INDIA’s PROGRAMS
Taiwan and India have French-made Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and see China as their main enemy, so the two nations have shared interests to discuss in exchanges.
Coincidentally, they are also developing next-generation air forces.
The Indian Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is developing a fifth-generation fighter jet for the country’s air force and navy. The AMCA is to be a twin-engine, all-weather and multi-functional stealth fighter jet.
When the program was launched, the aim was to have the fighter jet outperform the Mirage 2000 series. The Indian government allocated US$2 billion to the program for research and development, while private enterprises gave US$350 million in the initial stages.
In 2020, the AMCA was to undergo wind tunnel testing. India signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia to gain the technology for 3D thrust vectoring and active electronically scanned array antennas.
India is also working with UK-based Rolls-Royce to develop a new engine based on the Eurojet EJ200, a turbofan engine used in the Eurofighter Typhoon multirole fighter.
WORKING TOGETHER
If Taiwan could collaborate with India on next-generation indigenous fighter jet programs, it would be easier to obtain mature, stable technology from the international spot market.
To block Chinese expansion in the South China Sea, India helped the Philippines to set up three battalions outfitted with BrahMos ground-launched cruise missiles, while providing the Philippines with low-interest loans.
The US agreed to sell Taiwan the basic version of the Harpoon missile, which has a range of 148km and a speed of Mach 0.85 (1049.58kph), but India offered the Philippines a supersonic version with a range of 300km and a speed of Mach 3. India seems to be more generous than the US.
IN WITH A CHANCE
People often say that no one dares to sell weapons to Taiwan due to Chinese pressure, but that excuse does not stand up to the principle of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”
Thanks to the government’s efforts over the past few years, Taiwan has found friendly countries in Europe, such as Lithuania and the Czech Republic.
It is heartening to see that Taiwan is now engaged in Indo-Pacific cooperation. Hopefully, it can enhance relations for deeper collaboration with India so that the two nations can fight back against the bully China together.
Chang Feng-lin is a university lecturer.
Translated by Eddy Chang
Last year, China entered into a spat with Lithuania over Vilnius allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy using the name “Taiwan.” Beijing recalled its ambassadors from Lithuania and downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state to the “charge d’affaires” level. In hindsight, China should realize that this move handed Lithuania on a plate to Taiwan. China used its economic leverage as punishment. First, it tried to pressure German industry giant Continental AG to stop using Lithuanian-made components. When an EU trade commissioner said that Chinese customs were refusing to clear goods containing Lithuanian parts, China denied it was at
With the fall of Kabul not yet six months past, Washington faces a fresh test of its ability to sustain Pax Americana, as more than 100,000 Russian troops, heavy artillery and tanks mass on Russia’s border with Ukraine. The mounting crisis looks set to become the greatest test of US President Joe Biden’s administration to date — the outcome of which could have far-reaching implications and send ripples through the Taiwan Strait. Moscow’s Ukraine gambit appears designed to probe the Biden administration — to ferret out its red lines and ascertain whether Washington is willing to commit troops to defend its
The State Bank of India has raised US$300 million from the Taiwanese market through a maiden issue of Formosa bonds at a coupon rate of 2.49 percent. The issuance attracted a wide range of investors, such as supranational agencies, asset managers, private bankers and financial institutions. Meanwhile, the Indian government has also started talks with Taiwan on a free-trade agreement. These developments would normally have been treated as a routine affair between India and Taiwan, but as the countries do not enjoy formal ties, and India has in the past remained hesitant to sign a free-trade agreement with Taiwan, the activities
Treason, in legal terms, is when a person is disloyal to their own nation, as opposed to their government. In the US context, Oran’s Dictionary of the Law defines treason as “the crime ... committed by a US citizen who helps a foreign government to overthrow, make war against, or seriously injure the US” — again, as opposed to the US government. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator Chiu Yi (邱毅) was the first Taiwanese to encourage China to unify with Taiwan by force. Appearing on Chinese television, he called for “reunification,” saying that Beijing should aim its missiles at