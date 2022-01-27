Establishing a pilot reserve force

By Hsu Pai-yueh 徐柏岳





The F-16V block 20 jet that went missing during a bombing exercise off the coast of Chiayi County on Tuesday last week was a tragedy for the family of the pilot and the nation mourns their loss. As training new pilots is a lengthy and arduous process, and given that Taiwan’s low birthrate problem is unlikely to be solved any time soon, the issue of how to ensure that Taiwan’s brave aviators defending the nation’s skies are not stretched to breaking point has become a question of paramount concern.

Fortunately, there is a plan that the Ministry of National Defense could adopt to resolve this thorny problem while there is still time.

There are two avenues to obtaining a pilot’s license in Taiwan: military certification and Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) certification.

Many Taiwanese, on graduating from university or graduate school, travel abroad to the US, Australia or Canada for self-funded pilot training. On obtaining a US Federal Aviation Administration or International Civil Aviation Organization commercial pilot’s license, they return to Taiwan and apply for a position at one of the domestic carriers, such as China Airlines, EVA Airways, Mandarin Airlines or Uni Air.

Following nine to 12 months of training with an airline, pilots can begin to serve as a first officer on a Boeing 777, Airbus A350, A320 or ATR-72.

Because supply outstrips demand, many young Taiwanese who dream of becoming a pilot have their hopes dashed. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this problem, so there are currently 400 to 500 qualified commercial pilots in Taiwan who are unemployed.

Not only have they been unable to realize their dreams and travel the world, they have also been unable to recoup the average NT$3 million to NT4$ million (US$108,128 to US$144,170) spent to obtain their pilot’s license — not to mention the huge time and effort spent, and the strict physical and health standards required by airlines.

Taiwan’s defense establishment is presented with a huge opportunity: The military should draw from this pool of unemployed young commercial pilot’s license holders and retrain them to become fighter pilots in a new “air force reserve.”

There are two categories of pilots in the US Navy: naval officers and naval aviators. Naval officers are commissioned officers and fulfill a leadership role in an air wing. Naval aviators are also commissioned officers, but are only responsible for the piloting of aircraft.

If Taiwan were to adopt the US Navy’s system of naval officers and naval aviators to build a new air force reserve made up of qualified commercial pilots, this would provide the military with an efficient way to increase the number of trained pilots at its disposal, and would help alleviate the coming pilot shortage crisis.

The success of such a plan would be predicated on the establishment of an effective and logical training structure. Here are some suggestions:

During the initial stage of training, civilian pilots should be attached to squadrons flying subsonic turboprop aircraft, such as the Northrop Grumman E-2T Hawkeye, Lockheed P-3 Orion and C-130 Hercules, Beechcraft 1900 and even the Boeing B-738 presidential aircraft.

The Republic of China Air Force Academy in Kaohsiung should be used primarily for training fast jet fighter reserve force pilots, with a smaller proportion of trainee reserve pilots placed on conversion courses run by the academy to fly military transport aircraft.

During the initial phase of training, new air force reserve pilots should be given the rank of second lieutenant and undergo nine to 12 months of conversion training. New pilots should then complete an aircraft type appraisal, and then complete route training on their assigned aircraft type.

At this stage, they would be formally assigned to a squadron as qualified military pilots and immediately assume the rank of lieutenant (equivalent to a copilot in the civil aviation industry), while being required to sign on for a six-year commission.

After entering active service, if a new pilot meets the eyesight standard required for fast jets, they could apply to the Republic of China Air Force Academy’s Beechcraft T-34C Turbo-Mentor basic training group, then move on to the Yung Ying “Brave Eagle” advanced jet trainer, and finally commence training on F-16s, Mirage 2000s or the Indigenous Defense Fighter.

After flying in the air force reserve for three years, if a pilot is evaluated to have the necessary skills and has met the required standards, they should be promoted to the rank of captain (equivalent to the position of first officer in the civil aviation industry).

After five years of service, a pilot who has completed training and graduated to the “left seat” of the cockpit (equivalent to chief pilot or captain in the civil aviation industry), would qualify for promotion to lieutenant commander, and at this point would be required to sign on for another six-year commission.

If a trainee pilot withdraws from training or resigns their commission, they should pay compensation according to the norms within the civil aviation industry, or according to standard military procedure.

Additionally, holders of a CAA-recognized Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) who are already at the level of chief pilot or captain, should enter the air force reserve at the rank of captain and on completion of training should be given the rank of lieutenant commander.

After serving a six-year commission in command of an aircraft, on extending his or her commission, pilots who entered the air force reserve as ATPL holders could then be promoted to flying instructor and assume the rank of lieutenant colonel, thereby providing an invaluable additional pool of instructors for the air force to draw upon.

The current state of affairs in the Taiwan Strait is extremely tense as a result of an increasingly bellicose China. Given the severity of the situation, Taiwanese must come together to make the most efficient use of the nation’s limited supply of human resources and capital.

The most critical task facing the government is to formulate a plan to train a reserve force of outstanding pilots who can be ready to defend the nation.

I joined the air force in 1983, and after leaving the military, moved to the US to obtain an FAA-approved commercial pilot’s license. On returning to Taiwan I started out as a copilot for a passenger airline, rising to the level of captain and, finally, became a fleet instructor pilot.

During my career as a pilot, I maintained an incident-free record, which the CAA would attest to, and have accumulated a total of 10,000 flying hours of experience and insight.

I stand ready to lend my services to help the military build an air force reserve.

Hsu Pai-yueh is a former air force fighter pilot and commercial airline pilot.

Translated by Edward Jones