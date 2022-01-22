The results of the by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district and the recall vote against independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) were announced on Jan. 9 — two home runs for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and nothing for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
Meanwhile, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) has called for an end to ideological labeling to mitigate the antagonism between the pan-green and pan-blue camps.
The two camps should refrain from proclaiming themselves winners or their rivals losers in upcoming elections.
The “pendulum effect” often describes voting behavior. A party that claims a landslide victory might suffer an electoral defeat next time around as voter sympathy favors an underdog or they seek to prevent one side from gaining too much power. The bigger the margin of victory, the more likely the pendulum effect.
Since Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) was recalled, prompting the Taichung by-election, the DPP has been on a winning streak, emerging on top with the results of four referendums, the Taichung vote and the failure of Lim’s recall in Taipei’s fifth electoral district.
Whether the pendulum effect comes into play depends on how the DPP responds to its victories. If it keeps associating the victories with localist ideologies such as Taiwanese values — safeguarding Taiwan, prevailing justice or the “friend or foe” principle — it runs the risk of the pendulum swinging in the buildup to the local elections in November.
The effect takes place when there are opposing forces — the greater the polarity, the bigger the swing.
A classic example is the 2008 US presidential election. Americans elected their first black president, but eight years later replaced him with the most conservative president in recent history.
There are always people who are at odds with mainstream narratives and independent voters use their ballots to prevent the country from turning into a state dominated by one party.
Therefore, the more the DPP says that its victories were the result of a superior ideology, the more voter antipathy and aversion it might generate.
It should also refrain from using “us and them” rhetoric. Adopting narratives that reduce political polarization might limit the pendulum effect.
For the past few years, Taiwanese have seen fewer KMT politicians graciously accepting defeat. After this month’s by-election and recall attempt, the KMT blamed its defeats on the “state apparatus,” saying it robbed Taiwanese of their freedom and wills.
The KMT attempted to evade responsibility by disparaging opponents and inciting hatred for the DPP, tactics that do not maintain morale for long.
After a defeat, conceding and congratulating the opponent is more than a gracious act, it shows respect to voters. To blame defeat on an opponent pushes swing voters away.
The KMT should try to rebuild its image using policies and qualified candidates instead of fighting the DPP on ideological issues.
As for the TPP, its call to cease political labeling might seem reasonable, but it needs to be coupled with action.
TPP Chairman Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) habit of calling opponents “1450,” or cyberarmy members, shows that the party’s actions do not match its words.
The TPP might be seeking to woo people who are tired of politics after a packed agenda of recalls, referendums and the by-election, but it should work on substantial political narratives, and not rely on excoriating the DPP and the KMT to draw attention to itself.
“Humble in victory, gracious in defeat” might be a cliche, but following that adage might prevent defeat. The TPP should propose initiatives and agendas so that it benefits if the DPP and KMT mobilize hatred and outrage.
Chang Yueh-han is an assistant professor of journalism at Shih Hsin University.
Translated by Rita Wang
