After six years of advocacy, negotiations and numerous preventable tragedies, Taiwan finally has an anti-stalking law. On Friday, the Legislative Yuan passed the Stalking and Harassment Prevention Act (跟蹤騷擾防制法), which makes stalking a crime that is punishable by up to five years in prison. The act takes effect in six months.
It focuses on eight major kinds of stalking and harassment behaviors that repeatedly target a person against their will, ranging from surveillance and tailing to threats, unwanted advances and Internet harassment. This list seems comprehensive enough for now, and police are empowered to launch an investigation, arrest suspects and advise a court to detain them.
While the law appears to be a step up from previous legislation, which were criticized for having definitions of “stalking” that were too specific or lacking enough preventive measures, women’s groups have still pointed out several aspects of the new law that are worrisome.
Of most concern is the “sexual or sex-related motive” clause, which was hotly debated in legislative sessions. While such motives are frequently behind stalking behavior, as seen in several high-profile cases of stalking violence in the past few years, critics say that the clause makes it easy for suspected perpetrators to simply deny that their actions had a sexual motivation.
If a stranger watches someone every day from the same spot or frequently sends seemingly innocuous messages online, but does nothing further, it could be difficult for the victim to prove that the intent is sexual or sex-related.
Time will tell how law enforcement and the justice system handle this; hopefully they will use their judgement and refrain from being “dinosaurs.”
The government and law enforcement understandably want to narrow the scope of the law because of limited resources and implementation issues, but there are alternatives to limiting it in this manner.
The law does not allow for situations in which people are stalked by someone who is angry at them, wants money from them or is prejudiced against them. There are so many nonsexual behaviors that can motivate stalkers.
The law also lacks an immediate protection mechanism for cases that could turn violent: Police issue offenders a written warning, and victims can only request a protection order if the perpetrators exhibit the behavior again within two years.
Victims often do not report incidents to the authorities until something is seriously wrong. How can law enforcement officials be sure that the perpetrator will not become furious over being reported and do something extreme to their target?
Still, stalking victims have suffered without protection for too many years. The law’s effectiveness should be closely monitored, especially the number and nature of cases dismissed because the targeted person could not prove that the stalker’s motive was sexual or sex-related.
The government should take this opportunity to educate people about their rights, and explain — especially to those afraid that the law limits their “love lives” — how people can make romantic or sexual advances while respecting people’s boundaries and obtaining consent.
The Christmas holiday season is approaching, but a different season is already here. It is the season where the nations of the world are getting “woke” on a macro and a micro level. The macro side of getting “woke” is seen in the growing awareness of how all humans, regardless of race, creed or politics, are globally interconnected and endangered. This reality continues to call for the needed paradigm shift from a global village to a global home where planet Earth is recognized as home and all are family. In effect, what happens in one room of the house can and
Thanks to the communist side of the Strait, awareness of the threats facing Taiwan is higher than at any time in the last 50 years. It’s an opportunity to educate the world about all the country has to offer, from public health and disaster relief to entrepreneurship and democratic governance. One of Taiwan’s greatest strengths — its semiconductor industry — however, is also potentially a terrible political liability. Taipei and friends of Taiwan should be careful how they wield it. The idea that China could shut down large swaths of the global economy with an attack on the center of 60%
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said during an online summit with US President Joe Biden on Monday that attempts at Taiwanese independence were like “playing with fire.” The remarks were either for Chinese to hear in an attempt to maintain the legitimacy of Xi’s increasing grip on power, or they represent the delusions of a leader who is oblivious to the changing political landscape in Taiwan, as well as the increasing international support for the defense of Taiwan from Chinese aggression. International media have largely concluded that nothing changed in the US-China relationship as a result of the summit, with both
Liberal democracy and communist autocracy are at the initial stages of a historic battle. Taipei has chosen its side in this fight and has sought to frame “cross-strait relations” as an international issue, while Beijing says that Taiwan is an “internal issue” and a hangover from the Chinese Civil War. Taiwan’s status as a nation has new clarity and the international community is beginning to defend Taiwan’s democracy. The Washington Post has praised Taiwan’s diplomatic achievements and Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton has said that it would be inconceivable for Australia not to join Taiwan and the US in a conflict with