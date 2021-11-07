Two US lawmakers on Friday introduced a draft US-Taiwan Public Health Protection Act, showing Taiwan’s experience is much needed by the world despite its exclusion from the WHO.
The bill, introduced by US Senator Tom Cotton and Representative Ro Khanna, proposes the establishment of a US-Taiwan infectious disease monitoring center within the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the US’ de facto embassy in Taipei.
Since COVID-19 broke out in China’s Wuhan in December 2019, more than 248 million people around the world have tested positive for the virus, more than 5 million of whom have died, WHO data showed yesterday.
Aside from compiling the data, the global health body has failed to demonstrate leadership in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has not been able to provide a convincing investigation report on the origin of the virus. Most countries struggled to bring the pandemic under control by themselves or through cooperation with friendly countries, while new variants of SARS-CoV-2 continue to be reported in different corners of the world.
Taiwan is on the front line of defending against viruses and diseases imported from China. Prior to the pandemic, Taiwan was busy preventing the entry of African swine fever, which was raging across China and its neighboring countries. When Taiwan noticed an unusual pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan at the end of 2019, it implemented quarantine measures for people returning from China, even though Chinese authorities initially said that there was no sign of human-to-human transmission.
In hindsight, Taiwan’s caution regarding any information released by China has been key to its success in curbing the pandemic.
Taiwanese officials were not without their own blunders during the fight against the virus. Their delayed procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and problematic vaccination priority list led to vehement political disputes during a severe local outbreak that began in May. Nonetheless, the nation overcame these challenges, thanks to timely assistance from democratic partners that donated COVID-19 vaccines.
Over the past two years, many countries have expressed interest in Taiwan’s disease-prevention system by seeking to meet with the nation’s health experts. Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist, on Tuesday led a team in a virtual meeting with Polish Academy of Sciences members. It was one of the countless meetings that Chen attended during the period.
Instead of letting such videoconferences take place occasionally, Taiwan needs a more regular platform to share its experience and document its exchanges with foreign partners. The disease monitoring center proposed by the US lawmakers would be a good start.
Meanwhile, the European Parliament earlier this week sent its first official delegation to Taiwan for discussions on combating disinformation. Before leaving Taipei, the delegation’s leader, European Member of Parliament Raphael Glucksmann, told a news conference on Friday that the EU is mulling the establishment of a center to fight disinformation, and that Taiwan would be a reasonable location to consider.
While Taiwan was portrayed as “the most dangerous place on Earth” by The Economist in its May edition, with many experts warning Taiwan about a Chinese invasion in coming years, spending more money on military equipment is not the only thing the nation can do.
Making itself a “porcupine” against military, biosafety or cybersecurity threats from China, in addition to becoming an indispensable partner for other countries, might signal more ways for Taiwan to prevent annexation by China.
Large-scale power rationing hit China in late September, seriously affecting not only industrial output, but also the public’s daily power supply. Taiwan also experienced two major power cuts within one week in May, and all Taiwanese should pay greater attention to how the government’s energy policy plans aim to tackle the problem. The power cuts in China were a result of its dual-control policy, which aims to control total energy consumption and intensity — it was first proposed in a 2015 slogan. With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in ASEAN member countries and India during the first half of the year,
For Taiwan, credible deterrence against Chinese military aggression requires the alchemy of multiple elements. These include a strong will to fight among the population, powerful military capabilities, and close coordination with other actors — including the United States and Japan — whose vital interests would be affected by any conflict. One of the most important elements, though, is strong and sustained internal cohesion in support of a clear defense concept. Combining all these elements together is a formidable challenge. While there are ongoing debates about whether a PRC military attack is imminent, or whether an invasion is tied to any predetermined
On Monday last week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carried a report under the headline “Does Taiwan’s military stand a chance against China? Few think so.” The report said that many US military experts are worried that Taiwan’s military is poorly prepared for combat and its conscripts have low morale, and it suggests that Taiwan’s armed forces should train together with those of the US and other countries. Among various critical remarks about Taiwan, it said that the Taiwanese military is riven with internal problems, many of which have built up over years of calm across the Taiwan Strait and economic
Fifty years ago on Oct. 26, then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) issued the “Letter Informing All Compatriots about the Republic of China’s Withdrawal from the United Nations.” In the letter, Chiang wrote that the “Republic of China is an independent and sovereign country, and it brooks no external interference in the exercise of its sovereignty ... the government of the Republic of China is the true representative of the 700 million Chinese on the mainland ... the Mao [Zedong, 毛澤東] thieves, traitors and bandits are torn by constant internal power struggles, and we will steady our confidence, increase our strength, save our