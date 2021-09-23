Ian Easton, a senior director at the US-based Project 2049 Institute think tank, recently published Hostile Harbors: Taiwan’s Ports and PLA Invasion Plans, issuing another warning about allowing Chinese investment into the Port of Kaohsiung.
Forbes subsequently published an article on the issue.
I have read the entire report and can say that it is a standard research paper from a military think tank focusing on Chinese research on potential ways to invade Taiwan, and how this will consist in the early stages of short-range missiles targeted at major military targets in Taiwan, followed by a massive sea and air assault to erode Taiwan’s air and sea power.
Only when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has secured a partial sea and air advantage would it proceed with an amphibious warfare attack, which would include helicopters and jets making landfall in areas flanking major ports, using conventional military and retrofitted civilian vessels.
The paper assesses potential invasion strategies in the light of historical examples such as the World War II Normandy landings, but says that the PLA would need to target ports that are far more heavily fortified, and lists ports from Keelung to the Port of Taichung to Tainan’s Anping Port to the Port of Kaohsiung to Suao, rating them in level of difficulty in terms of surrounding topography and defenses.
The report concludes that the Port of Taichung, due to its geographical proximity to China’s Fujian Province and logistical challenges to its defense, is probably the primary choice for a port through which to invade Taiwan.
Smuggling cases in April and last month at the Port of Taichung seem to corroborate the Project 2049 study.
Some commentators have said that these smuggling cases should not be interpreted as simply entailing economic objectives, and that they were possibly evidence of infiltration by small-scale PLA units.
If this is the case, then the government needs to take note.
Another important point raised in the report was that China is seeking to access facilities, equipment and information through investment in foreign nations’ ports, intending to use them to assist in its war effort should hostilities break out.
China is the second-largest economy in the world and has a huge fleet of vessels and a prodigious shipping industry. Through investment, secondary investment and acquisitions, Chinese companies already have operational rights in many ports around the world, and port security and container systems use Chinese software.
This has already given rise to concerns in the US, suspicious that information gleaned for civilian use during times of peace could well be used to assist PLA invasions.
There will of course be people who think that concerns over the weaponization of port facilities are overblown, until they consider that drones made by SZ DJI Technology Co were banned for use by the public sector after countries became alarmed at the national security risk they posed.
If there are concerns over the use of these drones, is it really too much of a stretch to take the problem of Chinese products being used in facilities and equipment in Taiwan’s ports seriously?
Chen Kuo-ming is editor-in-chief of Defence International.
Translated by Paul Cooper
On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a news conference via video link to announce a major strategic defense partnership, dubbed “AUKUS.” In an indication of the sensitivity and strategic weight attached to the pact, discussions were kept under wraps, with the announcement taking even seasoned military analysts by surprise. AUKUS represents a significant escalation of the transatlantic strategic tilt to the Indo-Pacific and should bring wider security benefits to the region, including Taiwan. At the forefront of the trilateral partnership is a bold plan to transfer highly sensitive US and
Local media reported earlier this month that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) criticized President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for referring to China as a “neighboring country,” saying that this is no different from a “two-state” model and that it amounts to changing the cross-strait “status quo.” I find it quite impossible to understand why civilized Taiwan continues to tolerate the existence of such a deceitful group that believes its own lies. The relationship between Taiwan and China is the relationship between two countries, and neither has any jurisdiction over the other — this is the undeniable “status quo.” Those who believe in the
Bilateral relations between the US and China appear to be heading nowhere but down, but China’s leaders seem not to have given up on their broad-based push for a more cooperative relationship — yet. Late last year, when it became apparent that Joe Biden would succeed Donald Trump as US president, China’s leaders set in motion a plan to salvage relations with their greatest rival. In December, through public remarks from Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅), they offered the incoming administration a deal: If it would work to return the bilateral relationship to the “right track,” Beijing would
With the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, China has remarketed its East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) concerns. Beijing urged the Taliban to make a clean break with the movement and asked the US to blacklist it again. While some are still debating whether the movement exists, it is not the core of the matter because its existence neither justifies China’s Uighur policy nor sheds light on its concerns after the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan. Is China really worried, and if so, is it because of the movement? This question needs to be answered. When Chinese officials first acknowledged