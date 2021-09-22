Not long ago, yet another piece of fake news made the rounds on the Internet, as someone tried to slander Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) in an attempt to destroy Taiwan and Japan’s friendship.
On Sept. 4, retired police officer Li Chun-jui (酈俊睿) — better known as Tiaozi Ge (條子鴿), literally “cop dove” — hinted in a Facebook post that during Hsieh’s term as premier, Li caught Hsieh’s son running a red light, and later received two admonitions from his supervisor for not dropping the matter.
Fanned on by people with ulterior motives, the misinformation went viral in a bid to keep Hsieh preoccupied before the election of a new Japanese prime minister late this month.
Luckily, this dirty trick has been revealed to all, as the groundless claim was full of flaws and the lie quickly exposed, causing the scheme to fail.
This fabricated story was reminiscent of previous attempts to discredit Taiwanese diplomats in Japan. In September 2018, a Chinese Internet user posted misinformation used by some Taiwanese in an online attack on Hsieh and his subordinates. Faced with strong public criticism from Taiwan, Su Chii-cherng (蘇啟誠), who was director-general of the Osaka branch of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, committed suicide.
Taiwan does not seem to have learned its lesson from that event. Today, these dark forces have turned from bad to worse, constantly chiming in with Beijing and making every effort to destroy Taiwan-Japan ties.
These forces bear a hatred for Hsieh and former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) for promoting the nations’ friendship. Their opposition to Lee led some Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians to leave and form the New Party. The retired police officer who started the online rumor about Hsieh works for a Taipei City councilor from the New Party, while that city councilor was prosecuted on charges of spying for China.
The New Party’s platform runs against mainstream opinion and, as a result, it is set to fold. Having failed to crush Lee, the party is eager to crush Hsieh. It is waiting for an opportunity to act, and the same rumors pop up whenever there is a breakthrough in Taiwan-Japan ties.
Hsieh is the only representative to Japan who rose through the political ranks as an elected official. As a result, he tends to be more flexible, empathetic and friendly toward Taiwanese living in Japan. He is proficient at building diplomatic alliances, and has no difficulty communicating with local and national officials in Japan, including Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Regular contact and exchanges between civic groups in Taiwan and Japan have created a virtuous circle. Unprecedented Taiwan-Japan ties have upset China, and pro-communist dark forces in Taiwan have become worried. To curry favor with their Chinese master, they are working hard to sabotage Taiwan-Japan relations. No wonder they see Hsieh as a thorn in their side to be removed.
Wang Hui-sheng is chief director of the Kisai Ladies’ and Children’s Hospital in Japan.
Translated by Eddy Chang
On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a news conference via video link to announce a major strategic defense partnership, dubbed “AUKUS.” In an indication of the sensitivity and strategic weight attached to the pact, discussions were kept under wraps, with the announcement taking even seasoned military analysts by surprise. AUKUS represents a significant escalation of the transatlantic strategic tilt to the Indo-Pacific and should bring wider security benefits to the region, including Taiwan. At the forefront of the trilateral partnership is a bold plan to transfer highly sensitive US and
On Wednesday last week, the Transitional Justice Commission announced its plan to transform Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall into a park that would reflect Taiwan’s authoritarian past and its transition to democracy. This is a necessary step for the nation. Statues are powerful symbols of a glorious past and present; they represent an attempt of the past to reach into the future and allow for reflection on the past. However, as masters of the present, we must consider how future generations will look back to our days and the past that the generations collectively share. Taiwanese society is divided over the future
Bilateral relations between the US and China appear to be heading nowhere but down, but China’s leaders seem not to have given up on their broad-based push for a more cooperative relationship — yet. Late last year, when it became apparent that Joe Biden would succeed Donald Trump as US president, China’s leaders set in motion a plan to salvage relations with their greatest rival. In December, through public remarks from Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅), they offered the incoming administration a deal: If it would work to return the bilateral relationship to the “right track,” Beijing would
Local media reported earlier this month that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) criticized President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for referring to China as a “neighboring country,” saying that this is no different from a “two-state” model and that it amounts to changing the cross-strait “status quo.” I find it quite impossible to understand why civilized Taiwan continues to tolerate the existence of such a deceitful group that believes its own lies. The relationship between Taiwan and China is the relationship between two countries, and neither has any jurisdiction over the other — this is the undeniable “status quo.” Those who believe in the