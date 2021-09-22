The National Human Rights Commission last week released its second report on Taiwan’s implementation of the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, highlighting a number of issues that need work.
The government has been implementing rules and restrictions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but its efforts often overlook the needs of people with disabilities, the report says, adding that there is no unified channel for the government to listen and respond to the needs of people with disabilities, and communication between agencies is lacking.
Some of the problems are longstanding ones, such as a lack of ramps so that people with disabilities can easily enter pharmacies and buy masks. Many schools still lack elevators. Other inconveniences might not be as apparent, such as how wearing a mask affects users of sign language, how some people find it difficult to participate in online classes and meetings due to their impairments, or how some cannot get the assistance they need from caretakers when in an isolation ward.
Isolation wards and quarantine facilities also tend to lack wheelchair ramps and other features to facilitate universal access.
However, a more alarming issue is the spike in domestic abuse cases, especially against women and children with disabilities. Abuse of people with disabilities last year rose by 11 percent from 2019, the report said.
Domestic abuse rates are surging worldwide, partly due to stress and COVID-19 restrictions, and Taiwan is no exception. Other reports have shown that abuse of elderly people is also on the rise.
The pandemic has also made it more difficult for disabled victims to seek assistance and protection, the report said, adding that they face obstacles and discrimination while trying to do so.
It is crucial to address these issues while the pandemic lingers, instead of just hoping that things will soon return to normal.
The report also said that Taiwan’s assessment of people with disabilities does not meet international standards. Control Yuan member Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲) said that while 15 percent of the world’s population have a disability, the figure is only 5 percent in Taiwan. This is because the nation still bases its assessments on arbitrary standards of bodily functionality, which highlights the nation’s continued lack of mental health awareness, Wang said.
Due to inadequate data about the needs of people with disabilities, as well as convoluted bureaucracy, many people with disabilities cannot make use of the government’s existing services, Wang added. For example, less than 3 percent have made use of the community disability services provided by the government.
The report also pointed to a lack of “reasonable accommodation” in Taiwan for people with disabilities, a term referring to adjustments that, for example, provide equal opportunities for people with disabilities who qualify for a job. In Taiwan, this is barely applied outside of legal situations, the report added.
These are all issues that need to be tackled comprehensively across various departments; otherwise, more people will fall through the cracks as the pandemic rages on. Greater effort must be made to allow people with disabilities to voice their needs so that real change can be made.
On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a news conference via video link to announce a major strategic defense partnership, dubbed “AUKUS.” In an indication of the sensitivity and strategic weight attached to the pact, discussions were kept under wraps, with the announcement taking even seasoned military analysts by surprise. AUKUS represents a significant escalation of the transatlantic strategic tilt to the Indo-Pacific and should bring wider security benefits to the region, including Taiwan. At the forefront of the trilateral partnership is a bold plan to transfer highly sensitive US and
On Wednesday last week, the Transitional Justice Commission announced its plan to transform Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall into a park that would reflect Taiwan’s authoritarian past and its transition to democracy. This is a necessary step for the nation. Statues are powerful symbols of a glorious past and present; they represent an attempt of the past to reach into the future and allow for reflection on the past. However, as masters of the present, we must consider how future generations will look back to our days and the past that the generations collectively share. Taiwanese society is divided over the future
Bilateral relations between the US and China appear to be heading nowhere but down, but China’s leaders seem not to have given up on their broad-based push for a more cooperative relationship — yet. Late last year, when it became apparent that Joe Biden would succeed Donald Trump as US president, China’s leaders set in motion a plan to salvage relations with their greatest rival. In December, through public remarks from Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅), they offered the incoming administration a deal: If it would work to return the bilateral relationship to the “right track,” Beijing would
Local media reported earlier this month that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) criticized President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for referring to China as a “neighboring country,” saying that this is no different from a “two-state” model and that it amounts to changing the cross-strait “status quo.” I find it quite impossible to understand why civilized Taiwan continues to tolerate the existence of such a deceitful group that believes its own lies. The relationship between Taiwan and China is the relationship between two countries, and neither has any jurisdiction over the other — this is the undeniable “status quo.” Those who believe in the