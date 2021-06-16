EDITORIAL: Mental health crucial during outbreak

As a local COVID-19 outbreak continues, it is encouraging to see more government agencies and civic organizations paying attention to mental health.

The stress and uncertainty caused by the outbreak, as well as having to mostly stay indoors, have taken a toll on people’s well-being.

Furthermore, those who had been attending therapy sessions might find it difficult to access their usual channels for help due to financial constraints or disease prevention measures.

Many students, for example, have been cut off from school counseling services, as classes have been suspended. The Taiwan Medical and Health Counseling Psychology Association has estimated that more than 60,000 people have been unable to access professional counseling.

Meanwhile, the well-being of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have loved ones in hospital is also a serious concern. More than half of them have reportedly shown signs of acute stress disorder, partly due to the stigma they face and a feeling of guilt for spreading the virus.

Counseling psychologist groups have been calling on the government to remove restrictions on online therapy — currently each organization has to obtain government approval to offer online counseling, and such services are unavailable for first-time patients and minors.

National Chi Nan University this week became the first university to obtain approval to offer online counseling sessions. There is no reason the endorsement should not be granted to other institutions — the government can reinstitute the restrictions when the outbreak is over.

Meanwhile, civic organizations have been stepping up. Since last week, the Taiwan Counseling Psychology Union has been offering free, one-time counseling sessions, and more than 200 professionals have signed up to help.

The latest to reach out is the Hsinchu County Department of Health, whose counseling services had been discontinued due to the outbreak. On Monday, it announced that people can call its hotline during business hours without an appointment.

“Many of our residents have felt tense and uneasy during the past month as they watched the outbreak unfold, and some are exhibiting symptoms of anxiety, insomnia and other emotional problems,” county Commissioner Yang Wen-ke (楊文科) said.

However, many people are afraid, or even refuse, to seek help, the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) has reported.

Although mental health awareness has been increasing over the past few years, their reluctance reflects the long-standing stigma surrounding such issues in Taiwan. Many people still think it is shameful to be mentally unwell and that only people with serious problems seek counseling or take medication for mental health issues.

It is important to not only show people how they can seek help for mental health problems, but also to have a public figure, such as Yang, say that anyone can be afflicted by such issues and it is okay to ask for help.

Experts have also appeared in the media, sharing tips on how to stay mentally fit during the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, including not obsessing over the number of daily infections and other developments, as well as staying in touch with loved ones. Most importantly, they have urged people to seek professional help if the situation becomes unbearable.

Amid an unfortunate situation, it is a welcome development that more people are talking about mental health. Apparently, the subject hits home closer than most people would believe. Hopefully, the government will also do what is needed in ensuring that people with mental health issues have easy access to resources and therapy.