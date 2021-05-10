In the May 1 issue of the weekly The Economist, Taiwan was the cover story, with the sensational headline “The most dangerous place on Earth.” [One of the issue’s two articles on Taiwan,] which detailed changes in the trilateral relationship between Taiwan, China and the US, caused a stir in Taiwan. Some of the article’s arguments, which focus on China’s growing military strength, make sense, but are not entirely correct.
From the perspective of bilateral interaction alone, it is indisputable that the stronger China’s military is, the greater the threat to Taiwan.
However, cross-strait relations cannot be singled out from the context of international relations. If the possibility of support from other countries were also considered, it could lead to the paradox that the stronger China’s military is, the safer Taiwan would be.
According to the article, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co produces 84 percent of the world’s advanced chips, which are crucial to global industrial development. How can other countries just sit back and ignore the situation in the Taiwan Strait? Apart from the US, even France and Germany, which have seldom intervened in East Asian affairs, have launched their own Indo-Pacific strategies to ensure regional stability.
The article said that US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the Indo-Pacific Command, in March told the US Congress that he worried about China attacking Taiwan as soon as 2027. This comment is rather self-centered.
It is not news that the US Department of Defense has intentionally exaggerated China’s military capabilities to obtain funds from Congress. For example, in the department’s Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China report published in September last year, it said that China has 350 warships, surpassing the US’ 293, but it did not mention that China’s fleet is still far below the standard of the US in terms of performance or gross tonnage.
The Indo-Pacific Command is the latest department agency to be restructured, and it is not impossible that the commander deliberately exaggerated China’s intention to use force against Taiwan to show some results.
In addition, The Economist article analyzes only the international situation, but ignores that Chinese concerns over the domestic situation are distracting Beijing from focusing on the Taiwan issue in the near future. The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is to be held in October next year. Following precedent, past Chinese presidents have served two terms, and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) should have named a successor as party general secretary at the 19th National Congress and appointed that successor to the Standing Committee of the Central Political Bureau and as vice president.
However, no such arrangements were made, indicating that Xi is likely to stay on, which would inevitably create dissatisfaction among CCP factions. Although Xi might choose to use military force against Taiwan to gain domestic support, the significant gap in military strength between the US and China could cause Xi to have to step down early.
It is sometimes said that the most dangerous place is the safest place. Taiwan and the Taiwanese are perhaps best situated to prove this saying: Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s performance has been outstanding, and economic growth, and the stock and foreign-exchange markets have reached historical highs. This demonstrates that Taiwanese are full of confidence for the future, and they have no reason to fear alarmist foreign media outlets.
Yang Chung-hsin is a civil servant.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
China constantly seeks out ways to complain about perceived slights and provocations as pretexts for its own aggressive behavior. It is both victimization paranoia and a form of information warfare that keeps the West on the defensive. True to form, China objected even to the innocuous reference to Taiwan at April 16’s summit meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Neither leader’s prepared remarks even mentioned Taiwan, out of deference to the Japanese side. Biden’s opening statement was modest: “Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our ironclad support for US-Japanese alliance and for our shared security.
Determined to keep a permanent grip on power, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has abandoned former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) dogma of “hiding our capacities and biding our time” along with the “peaceful development” line that prevailed under former Chinese presidents Jiang Zemin (江澤民) and Hu Jintao (胡錦濤). Instead, he is treading a “wolf warrior” path of diplomacy that resorts to coercion, debt entrapment and hostage-taking. Externally, Xi’s China has claimed that it would never seek hegemony, yet it challenges the free, rules-based international order wherever it can. While insisting that it will not export its ideology, it has
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) expressed “deep concern” over the staggering rise of COVID-19 cases in India, and offered to supply medical equipment and vaccine doses to the country, but his overtures sparked debate in India’s academic and political circles about his sincerity to help, particularly as it was followed by a vulgar display of schadenfreude over the hundreds of thousands of cremations of deaths caused by the virus in the country. The vast majority of Indians were already angry and frustrated with Beijing needling the country on a number of issues, including imports from China, which were abruptly stopped
As the US’ mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues at a record pace, one question under debate is what the administration of US President Joe Biden should do with its extra doses — and especially where to send them. One country that should be at the top of a donation list is Taiwan, in recognition of the help that it provided to the US at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. After weeks of pressure, the Biden administration announced that it is now “looking at options to share American-made AstraZeneca vaccine doses.” By summer, it is clear that anyone in the