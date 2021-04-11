Article 3 of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Standards on Assessing Donor Suitability for Blood Donation (捐血者健康標準) states that people should wait at least two months between donations of 250ml and at least three months for those giving 500ml.
However, it also says that men should give a maximum of 1,500ml per year and women should give a maximum of 1,000ml. In other words, when a donor has reached the limit for annual blood donations, even if they waited the required interval between them, they would still have to wait until after their next birthday before giving blood.
The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation says the limits to the amount of blood people can donate is set out of a concern for donors’ iron levels. When a man has donated 2,000ml blood, he might have lost 1,000mg iron and needs time to replenish it.
However, regular blood donors have a good idea about how to look after their bodily health. If donors judge that there is no problem with their health, as long as they have fulfilled the three-month waiting period, they should be allowed to donate another 500ml.
Besides, Taiwan has become an aged society. The population of young people is falling, and there are certain restrictions as to who can donate blood. Under these conditions it will become more of a challenge to maintain a balance between supply and demand of blood.
If the limit on blood donations could be conditionally relaxed when the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation announces low stocks of blood or when there is a major disaster, such as last week’s Taroko Express train crash, it would help meet an urgent demand for blood.
This small adjustment to the rules would enable many regular blood donors to roll up their sleeves and give blood when it is most needed.
Fu Yen-wen is an aircraft dispatcher.
Translated by Julian Clegg
“Testy,” “divisive,” “frigid,” “an exchange of insults” were some of the media descriptions of last month’s meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and their Chinese counterparts. Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass said that, rather than the “deft handling” needed in US-China relations, this encounter was “mishandled, a terrible start [with] way too much public signaling.” Yet, contrary to conventional wisdom, the acrimonious encounter with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) was a great success for US diplomacy
A meeting between US and Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, last month, showed that the US-China struggle will no doubt continue during the administration of US President Joe Biden. The struggle between democracies and authoritarian regimes is likely to last decades, because it stems from the fundamental difference in the two value systems — a difference that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sees as an existential threat. The CCP fears that Chinese might someday demand the protection of individual liberties, and has therefore waged a years-long “total war” to undermine democracies, which eventually prompted the US to fight back. Within the
EDITORIAL CARTOON
Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) offered his resignation to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in the aftermath of Friday last week’s fatal Taroko Express No. 408 crash. Su declined, asking him to stay for the time being and deal with the response, as that was the responsible thing to do. The complex question of responsibility for the tragedy will be answered more fully after investigations and reviews have been completed. It is right that Lin offered to take the fall, and just as right that Su asked him to stay to oversee the response. While neither are completely