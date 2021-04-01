Space technology development is an increasingly important and emerging sector. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has emphasized the importance of the sector and identified it as one component of the government’s “six core strategic industries.”
On Feb. 18, the government approved a draft bill regulating space-based activities, promoting the development of space-related industries, and decoupling the National Space Organization from the Ministry of Science and Technology and making it an independent agency.
One aim would be to enable Taiwan-made rockets to launch locally made satellites, to enhance data-gathering capabilities on weather patterns, create images for meteorological applications and better forecast weather events.
Taiwan has dipped its toe in the space sector with its Formosat program, with the first satellite launched in 1999. The most recent, the Formasat-7 constellation, was launched in 2019.
Even though the involvement of Taiwan-made components and competencies has increased, and Taiwanese universities and large electronics firms have long been involved in the development of spacecraft components, subsystems and payloads, the components were often produced for one-off projects and were not commercialized, relying instead on public funding. If Taiwan wants to become more self-reliant, not only in hardware, but also in skills and training, it needs to take a more systematic and scaled-up approach. This is the objective of the latest push.
One way to do this would be to collaborate with other countries with more advanced competencies. In the current climate, India would be a good partner, for several reasons:
First, there are the existing affinities. India is one of the countries targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, and the two countries have warm relations, aided by shared concerns over an adversarial China. The two countries also have a need to develop sophisticated weather tracking technologies and skillsets, and India has a developed space sector, with proven space programs.
Working together on these projects would not only benefit Taiwan’s ability to develop hardware, and cultivate talent and competencies in an emerging sector, it would contribute to expertise in another, much-needed application of the technology: national defense.
For more than two decades, China has been developing space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities that can now compete with those of the US. It has advanced capabilities, with military reconnaissance satellites supporting geospatial intelligence capabilities that enable it to see at night and through clouds. These technologies are crucial in the approach to potential conflict to monitor and assess what a hostile party is doing, in terms of deployment and positioning, location of production capabilities, and patterns of behavior.
Should conflict break out, they would be crucial for providing intelligence on troop movements, damage assessment, and also on supporting information such as telecommunications, navigation and weather.
It is also important to promote training of competency in researching, developing and manufacturing intelligence-gathering capabilities, as well as the ability to analyze the intelligence.
However, Taiwan has little hope in catching up with China, not just because of the fewer resources available, but also because of the long lead time that China has accrued.
The government should develop capabilities fine-tuned to Taiwan’s requirements and increase cooperation with other countries to develop local talent, but also avail itself of the increasingly sophisticated commercial options in the interim period.
If China wishes to become the world’s leading power, it should learn from the US and make itself an appealing dreamland, rather than a police state that incites conflict around the world. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army on Friday sent an astonishing 20 aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, with some even crossing the zone in the southeast. Local media interpreted the flights as Beijing’s angry response to a memorandum of understanding Taipei and Washington signed on Thursday to establish a joint coast guard working group that aims to promote maritime security and cooperation. Regarding the memorandum, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO)
After the US, Japan, India and Australia held a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue on March 12, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Japan, South Korea and then India for talks. On March 18, Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) in Anchorage, Alaska. Although Taiwan is never given a seat at the table on such occasions, Blinken and Austin penned a joint statement, published in the Washington Post on March 15, in which
For Taiwan, the sky is no longer the limit, or at least it appears so in light of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) focus on expanding the nation’s space program. In August 2018, Tsai visited NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, which made her the first Taiwanese leader to enter a US federal building in an official capacity. Taiwan’s stride to space was boosted when Tsai, in her inaugural speech on May 20 last year, declared that space is one of the core strategic industries for public and private development. It was followed by an introduction of a draft bill
One cannot help but admire the sheer brass neck of China’s propagandists. On Wednesday, the Chinese State Council Information Office released “The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020,” a 16-page document that opens with the quote: “I can’t breathe,” which were among the final words of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota. Conveniently ignoring China’s egregious human rights record, including the systematic destruction of Tibetan and Mongolian culture, and the mass internment of more than 1 million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang region, the report accuses the