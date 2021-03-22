Israel can help solve water crisis

By Omer Caspi





Israel is in a semi-arid climate zone, with more than 60 percent of its land covered by desert. It is considered one of the most water-stressed countries in the world, experiencing annual extreme variations in precipitation, as well as multiple and consecutive years of drought.

From its early years of statehood, Israel needed to address the challenge of water scarcity, a fact that has undoubtedly shaped the development of the Israeli water sector over the past seven decades.

To survive and strive, Israel had no choice but to adapt and develop a series of innovative water technologies and practices, as well as national water resources and systems reforms.

This approach, encompassing good management, high-tech development and public education, has transformed Israel from a water-parched nation to a global leader in the water sector.

In Israel, the balance between water demand and supply shows a constant deficit, growing from year to year. The permanent challenge is to close the gap.

Furthermore, and most importantly, natural replenishment of water resources is challenged by the effects of climate change: Droughts are more frequent, more intense and occur for longer periods.

Managing the national water sector, while coping with scarcity, poses a complex challenge that requires an optimal response.

Israel’s water sector has undergone significant changes in almost all aspects: physical, structural, legislative and organizational, following the understanding that the only possible way to cope with natural water shortage on one hand, and a growing population and life quality standards on the other, was to adopt and implement an integrated water resources management approach.

To achieve a reliable water supply, Israel has over the years gradually implemented holistic and integrative policies, combining institutional and infrastructure reforms.

These include a national water system connecting all regional water infrastructures to a national level system and the large-scale reuse of treated wastewater for agriculture. Reclaimed wastewater has become a major source of water for farmers, supplying more than 40 percent of the country’s needs for irrigation, with almost 90 percent of wastewater being reused.

The policies also include the development of large-scale desalination plants (in Israel there are six plants that provide more than 80 percent of the country’s domestic and industrial water needs); the creation of a supporting environment for water innovation, for example through the establishment of a unique industry-utility-university ecosystem; the promotion of demand management and public awareness through a major government-initiated water conservation campaign; and the development and installation of efficient irrigation technologies, and investment in innovation.

During these challenging times for Taiwan, when the water resources issue is becoming more critical and urgent, Israel stands ready to share its experience and innovative technologies in water management and treatment.

Particularly, as a global leader in desalination, Israel can help address the growing water needs of the Taiwanese industry.

Israeli companies are supplying millions of cubic meters of fresh water every day, in dozens of facilities around the world for various uses. The vast knowledge and experience gained in Israel can help Taiwan guarantee its water needs for many years to come.

Omer Caspi is the representative of Israel in Taiwan.