The College Entrance Examination Center on Feb. 24 released the results of this year’s General Scholastic Ability Test (GSAT), Taiwan’s primary college entrance exam.
According to media reports, Hsieh Ping-hung (謝秉宏), a student at Changhua County’s Erlin High School, could have qualified for National Taiwan University’s (NTU) prestigious medicine program with a test score of 74, but instead chose to enroll in the university’s history program.
Following the news that this outstanding high-school student chose history over medicine, Hsieh and his family have come under tremendous pressure.
Many Erlin High School alumni have questioned his decision and criticized this genius student for missing an opportunity to bring distinction to his school by entering the medicine program.
Some have even called the school and expressed their hope that teachers would try to advise Hsieh to “think twice before he acts.”
By taking his own interests into consideration, Hsieh made a major life decision without being influenced by the outside world or other people, and he should be praised for his courage.
As he said in an interview, he would like to express his appreciation to his family and school for giving him the freedom to choose.
Hsieh said that when he first entered high school, he considered the option of becoming a doctor, but after attending science camps and winning multiple awards, he realized that this was not what he wanted.
Following a period of self-exploration, he developed an interest in history.
Every year, after the center releases the GSAT results, filling out the “choice list” is an important task for high-school graduates.
Many factors, such as potential employment, parents’ expectations, teachers’ suggestions and personal preferences for colleges or departments, can put a lot of pressure on students as they make their decision. As a result, perhaps the most common method employed by students is simply applying for the university departments that fit their scores.
According to one job bank’s survey on high-school students’ reasons for choosing study programs last year, the most common motive for choosing a specific department was that their GSAT scores happened to meet the department’s requirement, followed by their personal interests, parents’ or elders’ expectations, and considerations about employment — in that order.
Hsieh, who is part of his school’s math and science class for talented and gifted students, has been bright since childhood.
Three years ago, he also excelled in the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students exam, receiving an A++ in all five subjects. With such grades, he would have been able to attend the prestigious Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School, but instead chose to remain in his hometown in Changhua.
It took some guts to make that decision.
After his GSAT score set a record for his school, Hsieh still insisted on making this “historic” choice.
His decision to not follow the trend of high-scoring students picking NTU’s medicine department is also supported by his high-school principal, his teachers and his parents, which is a rare and precious thing in Taiwanese society.
We should all applaud Hsieh for his courage.
Chang Sue-chung is a chair professor at Hungkuo Delin University of Technology.
Translated by Eddy Chang
There are games and then there are games; some games are serious while others are just for fun. However, the real ones can be deadly, especially if they involve nations. One such example served as the backdrop for English author Rudyard Kipling’s novel Kim; there he used “the Great Game” to describe the struggle between Great Britain and Russia over influence in central Asia. As this game played out, central Asia became a graveyard for many. Today, another such game is developing, but this game is in East Asia and it could be called the Taiwan Game, or perhaps Great Game
Last month, video footage of a lecture by Huang Heqing (黃河清), an archeology professor at China’s Zhejiang University, was picked up by Hong Kong media. In the lecture, Huang said that ancient “Western” monuments, including the Egyptian pyramids, the Great Sphinx of Giza, the Parthenon in Athens and the Pantheon in Rome, were forgeries — faked in the 19th and 20th centuries by the West to diminish the “glory of China.” Huang’s outlandish claims are the latest worrying sign that Chinese nationalism is overheating to dangerous levels. Huang backed up his assertion by citing a fringe theory by French chemist Joseph Davidovits,
Taiwan’s water situation does not look good. The Council of Agriculture’s Irrigation Agency has even asked Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲) to organize a prayer meeting to ask for rain. Even if the gods were to oblige this time, people would have to pray again many more times unless attitudes toward water management change. Taiwan enjoys ample water resources, but the problem is that rainfall is uneven. In addition, when there is torrential rainfall, less than 20 percent of the water is used and the rest runs into the sea. RESERVOIR OBSTACLES Our forebears understood that water reservoirs
One question at the center of the discourse on Taiwan-India relations is: What is in it for India to engage Taiwan? A lack of motivation to take India-Taiwan relations forward poses challenges to the prospects of the relations. The absence of a long-term vision for the relations on both sides is a problem, but fixing the problem would be mutually beneficial. A policy rethink is in order, and it is crucial that before India initiates one, it is aware why it is important to engage Taiwan beyond economic considerations so the momentum is not lost. It is important to establish, once and for