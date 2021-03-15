Celebrate a student who forges his own path

By Chang Sue-chung 張淑中





The College Entrance Examination Center on Feb. 24 released the results of this year’s General Scholastic Ability Test (GSAT), Taiwan’s primary college entrance exam.

According to media reports, Hsieh Ping-hung (謝秉宏), a student at Changhua County’s Erlin High School, could have qualified for National Taiwan University’s (NTU) prestigious medicine program with a test score of 74, but instead chose to enroll in the university’s history program.

Following the news that this outstanding high-school student chose history over medicine, Hsieh and his family have come under tremendous pressure.

Many Erlin High School alumni have questioned his decision and criticized this genius student for missing an opportunity to bring distinction to his school by entering the medicine program.

Some have even called the school and expressed their hope that teachers would try to advise Hsieh to “think twice before he acts.”

By taking his own interests into consideration, Hsieh made a major life decision without being influenced by the outside world or other people, and he should be praised for his courage.

As he said in an interview, he would like to express his appreciation to his family and school for giving him the freedom to choose.

Hsieh said that when he first entered high school, he considered the option of becoming a doctor, but after attending science camps and winning multiple awards, he realized that this was not what he wanted.

Following a period of self-exploration, he developed an interest in history.

Every year, after the center releases the GSAT results, filling out the “choice list” is an important task for high-school graduates.

Many factors, such as potential employment, parents’ expectations, teachers’ suggestions and personal preferences for colleges or departments, can put a lot of pressure on students as they make their decision. As a result, perhaps the most common method employed by students is simply applying for the university departments that fit their scores.

According to one job bank’s survey on high-school students’ reasons for choosing study programs last year, the most common motive for choosing a specific department was that their GSAT scores happened to meet the department’s requirement, followed by their personal interests, parents’ or elders’ expectations, and considerations about employment — in that order.

Hsieh, who is part of his school’s math and science class for talented and gifted students, has been bright since childhood.

Three years ago, he also excelled in the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students exam, receiving an A++ in all five subjects. With such grades, he would have been able to attend the prestigious Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School, but instead chose to remain in his hometown in Changhua.

It took some guts to make that decision.

After his GSAT score set a record for his school, Hsieh still insisted on making this “historic” choice.

His decision to not follow the trend of high-scoring students picking NTU’s medicine department is also supported by his high-school principal, his teachers and his parents, which is a rare and precious thing in Taiwanese society.

We should all applaud Hsieh for his courage.

Chang Sue-chung is a chair professor at Hungkuo Delin University of Technology.

Translated by Eddy Chang