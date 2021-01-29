Over the past few decades, there have been frequent reports of city and county councilors being sentenced for embezzling funds through shell accounts for bogus assistants.
As the monthly salary for a councilor assistant is only NT$30,000 to NT$40,000 (US$1,056 to US$1,407), why is the money so alluring to some councilors, even at the cost of their political careers?
During her term, a former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Tainan city councilor surnamed Yang (楊) embezzled funds by making false reports on expenses, illegally profiting by as much as NT$6.68 million through shell accounts under bogus names.
Neither are cases of councilors embezzling funds over several terms unheard of. From 2010 to 2017, a former DPP Taoyuan city councilor surnamed Chiu (邱) applied for monthly salaries for his “assistants,” who were actually working for his family’s land administration agency during the period.
Not only did he not have to pay them, but he did not have to provide labor and health insurance for them. By doing so, he embezzled as much as NT$8.22 million from the Taoyuan City Government.
More absurdly, a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taoyuan city councilor surnamed Shu (舒), who is serving a sixth term, was late last year charged for embezzling funds via shell accounts of bogus assistants in the names of her mother, who had had a stroke, her older brother, who has a mental disorder, and several friends. Prosecutors accused the councilor of embezzling NT$9.8 million.
The monthly salary of a bogus assistant is insignificant, but when a councilor makes relatives and friends bogus assistants, the long-term total of their salaries might be enough to invest in real estate, which is probably why some councilors are willing to take the risk.
Under the assistant fee system, councilors can provide subsidies to assistants, with minimal requirements for personnel data. Therefore, it is not easy for them to get caught if they embezzle funds by such means.
The Ministry of the Interior last year conducted a review of the subsidy system for assistant employment, hoping to curb embezzlement by councilors, but the legislative amendments that the ministry proposed mostly focused on subsidy limits and verification methods.
However, the key lies in how to prevent councilors from turning their jurisdictions into hotbeds of corruption.
The application for assistant fees is not monitored, so it is difficult to catch councilors who are embezzling funds in the names of their relatives and friends.
Given how little an assistant subsidy provides and the lack of monitoring, it is no wonder that some councilors are not even aware that they are breaking the law.
By the time investigations are launched, a councilor might have already embezzled more than NT$1 million, or even NT$10 million.
They not only stole taxpayers’ money, but also crowded out monthly wages of real assistants and hurt the quality of their services.
Therefore, amendments proposed by the ministry should be based on the premise of openness and transparency, and they should require councilors to disclose information about their assistants — including their names, titles and salaries.
After all, the primary goal of most elected representatives is to win re-election, and their supporters and rivals would watch closely to see whether the information they provide is accurate.
Wu Hsiang-chun is chairwoman of the Taiwan City Council Assistant Industrial Labor Union.
Translated by Eddy Chang
As China pushes the world to avoid official dealings with Taiwan, leaders across the globe are realizing just how dependent they have become on the democratic nation. Taiwan is being courted for its capacity to make leading-edge computer chips. That is mostly down to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest foundry and go-to producer of chips for Apple Inc smartphones, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Taiwan’s role in the world economy largely existed below the radar, until it came to recent prominence as the auto industry suffered shortfalls in chips used for everything from parking sensors to reducing emissions. With automakers
In memory of Diane Baker: one of the last working dance journalists, a true dance aficionado and dear friend. On Friday, through a mutual friend, I received the shocking news that dance critic Diane Baker had passed away suddenly at her apartment in Tianmu, Taipei. The news quickly spread, and messages of concern quickly swarmed in from the dance community in Taiwan and abroad. Her sister Sharon in the US later confirmed that Diane died of a heart attack on Wednesday last week. She was 65. Diane was a dear friend to Taiwan’s dance community. Her frequent appearance at dance performances in
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and French Office in Taipei Director Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave on Tuesday signed an agreement to promote cooperation on virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed-reality development. The possibilities for cooperation between the two nations on XR — the collective term for the three technologies — is endless. Institutions in France such as the Louvre are using XR for virtual tours amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while French firms such as immersiv.io are using them to facilitate an immersive experience for sports fans, for example providing real-time player locations on a soccer field. In Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign
China’s rise as a major global economy and military force has been marked by its desire to occupy an unchallenged position in Asia, and to redesign the existing liberal international order. For that to happen, South Asia is hugely significant for China, so the Chinese establishment has intensified efforts to boost engagement with the region. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has already visited the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and China has infused billions of dollars into promoting development and basic infrastructure in South Asian countries. The Xi government has also focused on integrating China into South Asia through