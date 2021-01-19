“As the world is no longer placid, TSMC is gaining a vital position with strategic importance,” Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) told TSMC employees at the company’s annual sports event in November 2019. Leadership in technology, manufacturing excellence and customer trust are the key factors to safeguard TSMC’s competitive edge, Chang said.
Chang’s words have been proven true, as the Japanese government is eager to convince TSMC to set up advanced manufacturing facilities there, with the aim of rejuvenating Japan’s lagging chip industry and fending off competition from China.
TSMC was the first foundry to offer 5-nanometer technology, and is also to become the first to offer 3-nanometer technology when it becomes available next year.
Dashing Tokyo’s hopes, TSMC on Thursday last week said that it is evaluating the feasibility of setting up an advanced material development center in Japan, not an advanced manufacturing fab like the one it plans to build in the US.
Washington last year convinced TSMC to build a US$12 billion plant in the US to produce advanced chips, as semiconductors are becoming vital to national security amid the technology race with China. TSMC plans to begin construction of the fab in Arizona this year and produce 5-nanometer chips there starting in 2024.
The financing for the US fab is included in TSMC’s record-high capital expenditure budget of US$28 billion for this year, the chipmaker said.
The US has blocked China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology by blacklisting a series of Chinese firms — including Huawei Technologies Inc and Xiaomi Corp, as well as 60 firms linked to the People’s Liberation Army — and through TSMC has obtained local semiconductor capacity without risking national security.
TSMC plays a vital role in the semiconductor industry’s supply chain, primarily due to its technological leadership. Its long-term goal used to be to catch up with chip giant Intel Corp in developing next-generation technologies. TSMC has completed that mission and last year surpassed Intel by offering 5-nanometer chips.
TSMC is reportedly to receive orders from Intel to make new central processing units in the second half of this year, beating Samsung Electronics Co to the punch.
TSMC’s other key clients include Apple Inc, AMD Inc and Nvidia Inc. The company said that its huge capital expenditure budget would help satisfy demand from these three, as 5G smartphones and high-performance computing applications are gaining traction.
Investors have approved TSMC’s growth strategy of expanding investment in cutting-edge technologies.
TSMC’s share price jumped 1 percent to NT$607 yesterday, taking the company’s market value to NT$15.74 trillion (US$552.47 billion). It overtook Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s market value of US$547.36 billion, enabling it to secure the No. 10 spot among the world’s top 10 most valuable firms. Over the past year, TSMC’s share price has soared more than 82 percent, helping the TAIEX to gain 29 percent. No wonder TSMC is nicknamed “a sacred mountain” by local investors.
TSMC is not the only Taiwanese company that is making a big impact on the world’s supply chains. Another is 5G mobile phone chipmaker MediaTek Inc, which has overtaken rival Qualcomm Inc to become the world’s largest supplier of handset chips. Other local manufacturers are also showing their strength in offering advanced technologies and quality products during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Taiwan’s containment of the disease.
The year 2020 will go down in history. Certainly, if for nothing else, it will be remembered as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing impact it has had on the world. All nations have had to deal with it; none escaped. As a virus, COVID-19 has known no bounds. It has no agenda or ideology; it champions no cause. There is no way to bully it, gaslight it or bargain with it. Impervious to any hype, posturing, propaganda or commands, it ignores such and simply attacks. All nations, big or small, are on a level playing field
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement on Saturday that the US was to drop self-imposed restrictions on meetings between senior Taiwanese and US officials had immediate real-world effects. On Monday, US Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra met Representative to the Netherlands Chen Hsing-hsing (陳欣新) at the US embassy in The Hague, with both noting on social media the historic nature of this seemingly modest event. Modest perhaps, but their meeting would have been impossible before Pompeo’s announcement. Some have welcomed this move, thinking that it is long-overdue and a step in the right direction to normalizing relations between
Like a thunderbolt out of the blue, with only 11 days remaining of US President Donald Trump’s term, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday last week announced that the US Department of State had, effective immediately, lifted all “self-imposed” restrictions on how US diplomats and other government officials engage with their Taiwanese counterparts. Pompeo’s announcement immediately triggered a backlash. Criticisms leveled by former US National Security Council director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia affairs Evan Medeiros, who served in the administration of former US president Barack Obama, were representative of the disapproving reaction. “The administration is over in two weeks…
The US last week took action to remove most of the diplomatic red tape around US-Taiwan relations. While there have been adjustments in State Department “Guidelines on Relations with Taiwan” and other guidance before, no administration has ever so thoroughly dispensed with them. It is a step in the right direction. Of course, when there is a policy of formally recognizing one government (the People’s Republic of China or PRC) and not another (the Republic of China or ROC), officials from the top of government down need a systematic way of operationalizing the distinction. They cannot just make it up as