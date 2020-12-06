Forty years ago, then-Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) first began talking about “socialism with Chinese characteristics.” After launching reforms, turning to capitalism and opening up, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has frequently used the phrase “Chinese characteristics.”
In addition to promoting state enterprises at the cost of the private sector and depriving private businesses of their wealth as part of “socialism with Chinese characteristics,” Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) wrote an article published on Monday in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee’s bimonthly journal Qiushi with the headline: “Build archeology with Chinese characteristics, Chinese style with Chinese grandeur to better understand the ancient and profound Chinese civilization.”
In the rambling article, Xi wrote: “Archeological work is important for displaying and constructing the history of the Chinese nation and the treasures of Chinese civilization. To understand history is inseparable from archeology... Our practice and innovation must be based on the law of historical development and must move in the correct direction of history... We must attach great importance to archeology to provide strong support for the promotion of China’s excellent traditional culture and the enhancement of cultural self-confidence.”
In short, Xi wants Chinese archeologists to use their field to “discover” the “might” of Chinese culture in the service of the CCP’s political interests.
On the issue of globalization, the Chinese financial magazine Caixin two years ago used the phrase “globalization with Chinese characteristics” in an article published while Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) — who is also a member of the CCP politburo and director of the office for the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission — attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Tom Rafferty, a Beijing-based analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, has said that although China claims to be an advocate for free trade, its vision of globalization is much narrower than the scope of globalization that the world is used to. This implies that the CCP still wants to strictly control both domestic and international affairs.
Furthermore, Scott Kennedy, senior adviser and trustee chair in Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, also said that “globalization with Chinese characteristics” represents a non-free system that encourages trade and investment, and deep government intervention to serve industrial policy goals and guarantee domestic stability and increased international influence.
ASEAN, Australia, China, Japan and South Korea last month signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. After loudly promoting free trade for so long, China has turned around and put curbs on imports of Australian coal, wine, barley and cotton. Without clear explanation, China also delayed the clearance of Australian rock lobster shipments in Shanghai due to increased import restrictions, resulting in the lobsters dying.
China is clearly retaliating against Australia for having early this year called for an investigation into the source of COVID-19.
China has also been criticized by the New York Times for publicly contravening the principles of free trade. It accused the Chinese government for, on the one hand, promoting opening up internationally, while on the other adopting increasingly aggressive, sometimes even punitive, policies to force other countries do play according to Beijing’s rules.
All Taiwanese must gain a clear understanding of China’s true nature and stop believing in the Chinese illusion before once again falling into the Chinese trap.
John Yu is a civil servant.
Translated by Perry Svensson
Beijing’s imposition of the Hong Kong National Security Law and a number of other democratic and human rights issues continue to strain relations between the UK and China. The tense situation has significantly decreased the likelihood of British Royal Navy ships being able to continue their practice of docking in Hong Kong’s harbor for resupply — a not altogether unpredictable development. In a Nov. 19 online speech to parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier would next year lead a British and allied task group to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia. Johnson
President-elect Biden and his team soon will confront a raging pandemic, a severe economic crisis, demands for progress in addressing racial injustices, intensifying climate-induced crises, and strained relations with allies and partners in many parts of the world. They will be oriented to view China as America’s greatest geostrategic challenge, but not the most immediate threat to the health and prosperity of the American people. Amidst this daunting inheritance, US-Taiwan relations will stand out as a bright spot, an example of progress that should be sustained. There are strong reasons for optimism about the continued development of US-Taiwan relations in the
Universities and colleges are bearing the brunt of Taiwan’s falling birthrate. Many schools have already closed down, while lower-ranking institutions find themselves in a precarious position. The Ministry of Education has said that more than 40 private senior-high schools, universities and colleges are already in a critical situation. When schools are forced to close, the impact is felt not just by students, who can easily transfer to other schools, but even more so by teachers and other staff, for whom it is hard to change track in the middle of their careers. A Cabinet meeting on Nov. 19 approved a draft
I was probably the first professor in Taiwan to teach a university-level food safety class and a postgraduate food toxicology course. During the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), I participated in discussions to allow imports of US beef containing traces of ractopamine, and was part of the decision to permit imports of US pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive. I am not an expert on ractopamine, as I have never done any research on the drug, but I have taught classes about the health dangers of foods containing traces of harmful substances. When US beef imports were about to be allowed,