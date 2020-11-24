[ LETTER ]

Taiwan-US relations

US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler is to visit Taiwan in the beginning of next month.

This would be the third top-level US visit in the past few months, following US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in August and US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach in September.

Some people have reacted to these visits by disparagingly describing them as “graduation trips,” in an attempt to play down the importance of the close relationship between the US and Taiwanese administrations.

One cannot help but wonder if these people have such a shallow understanding of international affairs, or if they do not want Taiwan to do well or have good relations with the US.

On Nov. 7, 2015, then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) met with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Singapore. The meeting made the headlines, and a proud Ma still praises it as one of the achievements of his presidency.

However, a simple look at the timing of the meeting shows that it took place a bit more than six months before he had to step down, on May 20, 2016, and a mere three months ahead of the presidential election on Jan. 16, 2016. Add the fact that it was already becoming apparent that there would be a change in government.

Following the logic of those talking about “graduation trips,” surely the meeting between Ma and Xi was Ma’s graduation trip, especially as it carried no particular significance.

The US is Taiwan’s most important ally. Any possibility to cause relations between the two to advance further is a possibility that Taiwan must grasp.

As long as the two countries agree that they are in the same boat, there should be no need for any acid, sarcastic remarks.

Huang Wei-ping

Kaohsiung