Amid growing concern about the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) growing assertiveness in the Taiwan Strait, with its flurry of incursions into the nation’s airspace by fighter jets, other aircraft and even uncrewed aerial vehicles, Beijing’s efforts to legalize a new aggressiveness in the South and East China seas appears to have flown under the radar of several nations.
In June, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported that China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) was working on revising the law on the People’s Armed Police Force to allow its coast guard to receive instructions from Beijing’s military during wartime, meaning that its coast guard would be able to collaborate with the PLA Navy in disputed waters. The story initially attracted little attention outside Japan, but on Wednesday, a notice was posted on the NPC’s Web site inviting comment on a draft coast guard law that would authorize law enforcers to demolish foreign constructions on Beijing-claimed reefs and allow the use of weapons “in the case of unlawful infringement by a national organization or individual” involved in “illegal activities” in its waters.
The draft law would authorize coast guard vessels “under attack” to respond with force, and to detain vessels that have illegally entered Chinese waters. Nominally, the proposal would expand the coast guard’s responsibility from protecting China’s marine resources and fishing industry to protecting its strategic islands and exclusive economic zones, as well as counterterrorism efforts.
If passed by the NPC, presumably at its annual session next year, the proposal would heighten the risk of conflict between China’s coast guard and those of Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam in areas ranging from the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) — known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan — to the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島).
For Taiwan, which has already butted heads with Tokyo over Japan’s actions toward Taiwanese fishing boats near the Diaoyutais, which are claimed by Taiwan, Japan and China, it means that disputes in the area could become a three-way balancing act.
It would also considerably raise the stakes for Taiwan’s government in responding to incursions by Chinese fishing and dredging boats in the waters around Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu if Chinese coast guard vessels can be called in to protect such vessels in their incursions into Taiwan’s territorial waters.
The proposed law also poses new challenges for the US, Australia and the UK, whose navies in the past few years have increased the number of passages through the Strait to reaffirm their commitment to freedom of passage in the international waterway.
Chinese analysts have said that the draft is aimed at defining the coast guard’s standard operating procedures and providing transparency for its interactions with foreign coast guard, navy or law enforcement forces, and that any use of force would need to be kept to a minimum. By defining the limits of the use of force, the law would enhance the safety in China’s territorial waters, they say.
That is unlikely to be the view in Taipei, Tokyo, Manila, Hanoi, Washington and other capitals.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should not wait for the NPC to pass the law, but should reach out to Tokyo, Washington and other governments to forge a consensus on how to respond to this challenge, regardless of disputes over various islands and reefs.
China’s proposed law is the latest in Beijing’s efforts to turn the East and South China seas into its territorial waters. For the sake of regional security and international maritime commerce, it cannot go unchallenged.
Things have gotten tense in the Taiwan Strait this year and few observers seem to understand why. Almost every article written on the Chinese Communist Party’s political and military provocations toward Taiwan say basically the same thing: specific events or triggers occurred that caused China to react and ratchet up tensions. Sometimes the culprit is Taiwan’s presidential elections. Sometimes it’s an arms sales announcement. Sometimes it’s an official US State Department visit to that otherwise diplomatically-isolated country. The result is always the same: China got angry and lashed out. As an explanatory tool, action-reaction dynamics are attractive. But they are shallow and misleading
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, 97, is still intellectually sharp enough to offer his insights on the security situation facing the world. Last month, in a virtual talk with the Economic Club of New York, he turned his attention to the increasingly dangerous confrontation between the US and the People’s Republic of China. In his view, if the two powers do not find a way to manage their rising tensions, “we will slide into a situation similar to World War I.” However, the legendary sage is more than a half-century late in recognizing the very real prospect of a
The US presidential election is to take place on Tuesday, and given the considerable role that the “leader of the free world” plays in geopolitical affairs, it is important to consider the implications for Taiwan of either a re-election for US President Donald Trump or a victory for former US vice president Joe Biden. Biden has a lead nationally and in most battleground states, but if anything has been learned from the 2016 elections it is that polls do not always get it right, and who will be the president of the US would not be decided until the last vote
Ezra Vogel is a well-known figure in American academia. For many decades he was a professor of social sciences at Harvard University, and in the 1970s and 1990s he was director of the university’s Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies. His work primarily focused on China, Japan and Chinese-Japanese relations. That is why it is surprising that he suddenly has some advice for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on how to conduct relations with China. Vogel has no background in Taiwan’s history, and knows little about the country and its people. In an interview published on Tuesday last week in the Chinese-language, pro-unification magazine