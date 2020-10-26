Take a look at what is happening in global supply chains: Taiwan has received NT$1.13 trillion (US$39.08 billion) of investment pledges from companies to move parts of their production lines back home; India is emerging as the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer, as large companies such as Apple Inc move their operations there; and Japan plans to significantly ramp up a program encouraging businesses to build production sites in Southeast Asia to diversify supply chains out of China.
If there were any doubt about the effects of the US-China trade dispute and the COVID-19 pandemic on the landscape of global supply chains, the news that continues to come through should make it crystal clear: There is an increasing need to make supply chains more flexible and resilient in the post-COVID-19 world.
That is because there is growing awareness that supply chains have become weak and vulnerable to events beyond the control of those who manage or rely on them.
A report issued in August by global consultancy McKinsey & Co — Risk, resilience, and rebalancing in global value chains — indicated that under the threats of trade disputes, cyberattacks, pandemics and a number of climate-related events, companies in the next three to five years might move production of a quarter of global goods to new countries.
Based on McKinsey’s estimate of how much global trade could relocate, 16 to 26 percent of global exports, including pharmaceuticals, apparel, communication equipment and petroleum products — worth US$2.9 trillion to US$4.6 trillion in 2018 — could be in play.
The aforementioned risks often have severe repercussions on how businesses operate. For instance, McKinsey said that companies would need to strike a balance between their “just-in-time” lean production systems and a new “just-in-case” mindset of having sufficient backup inventory of key raw materials and safety stock of finished goods.
This could minimize the financial impact of disrupted supplies, as well as position companies to meet sudden spikes in demand, according to the report, which also suggested that companies deploy digital systems, analytics and cash management tools that could keep production going in the wake of any shocks.
For Taiwanese companies, suppliers in China have long been their major partners, but it appears that those in the home market are their most reliable partners for sourcing products. However, what happens when a shock strikes and they need to reroute production elsewhere?
Facing this uncertainty, Taiwanese companies should give more than a second glance at emerging markets, even though some of these nations have already been targeted by the New Southbound Policy launched by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) four years ago.
There are clear signs that India, Vietnam and several other Southeast Asian economies are eager to become part of global supply chains — and have invested more in infrastructure and education in the past few years.
In the past two decades, global multinationals have benefited from China’s cheap production costs, but the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the shortcomings of their over-reliance on Chinese supply chains.
Most businesses are rethinking the importance of diversifying to a broader portfolio of suppliers, hoping that in a disaster, alternate sources can be secured quickly and cost-effectively.
For policymakers, reshaping Taiwan’s supply chain strategies must make flexibility and resilience the focal point, and they should strive to balance risk diversification and production efficiency.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday last week, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) wrote: “The KMT must fall for Taiwan to improve.’ Allow me to ask the question again: Is this really true?” It matters not how many times Hsu asks the question, my answer will always be the same: “Yes, the KMT must be toppled for Taiwan to improve.” In the lengthy Facebook post, titled “What were those born in the 1980s guilty of?” Hsu harked back to the idealistic aspirations of the 2014 Sunflower movement before heaping opprobrium on the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP)
Some people are saying the weather has been wonderful this year. That depends on how one defines wonderful weather. The Ministry of Economic Affairs last week announced that the alert level for Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli and Taichung areas are to be raised from green to yellow, and that water pressure is to be reduced at night. Few households with water tower storage facilities would have noticed any restrictions on their supply, but people concerned with the water situation have been aware for some time that the lack of typhoons this year, coupled with low rainfall, has meant that in the
Although China’s “reform and opening up” has become an empty slogan, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) still put on a show by touring southern China to mark the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone’s establishment. His motive was not to regain the international community’s trust, but to shore up his power in China. Externally, it was a response to diplomatic setbacks, and it even revealed his adventurist attitude of not being afraid to go to war. When former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) in 1992 conducted similar inspections, it was to suppress the “leftist wind” that was interfering with his
An increasing number of cafes and other businesses in Taiwan are keeping animals, which draw in people who are seeking the next perfect shot for their Instagram accounts. In the past these were mostly standard house pets, such as cats and dogs, which are accustomed to living indoors and being around people. However, raccoons have become popular, as well as alpacas and other “unusual” animals that require specialty care and specific environments to thrive. In late June, a customer recorded a video of the owner of a coffee shop in Taipei apparently unleashing a border collie on a raccoon, who was the star