On Tuesday last week, a fire broke out at an unlicensed long-term care facility in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), leading to the death of three residents. This tragic incident has sparked calls for more thorough inspections to detect unregistered facilities, but also for the establishment of more dormitory-type care homes for older people.
Taiwan will likely become a super-aged society in 2025 and encounter more problems related to elderly care.
Considering the huge amount of money that the government would need to invest in long-term care facilities, is dormitory-type accomodation really the best solution for older people without families?
For those who cannot get accustomed to living in such facilities, should they not be allowed to live their final years in their own homes?
The best solution is to establish coliving communities.
The Japanese government encourages older people to spend their final years in their own neighborhoods.
However, people who are nearing the end of their lives need greater medical care provision. Family members’ ability to provide such care is limited, especially when two older people care for each other.
Shigeru Tanaka, a management professor at Keio University, proposed the concept of a community-based integrated care system.
The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in 2014 adopted Tanaka’s concept, obliging administrations at the municipality, town and village levels to implement and promote the system.
The community-based integrated care system is based on a culture of public assistance, self-help and mutual aid.
Its most important element is the establishment of coliving communities — in other words, to build a social environment in which all kinds of people can live together.
Conventional hospital healthcare, modern home-based healthcare and the services provided by long-term care providers have their place in the community-based integrated care system. They are the means for putting the idea of coliving communities into practice.
All over Japan, there are non-governmental care services where older people who have no family relationship can live together under the same roof.
In such places, they receive the care they need, including end-of-life care.
For example, Miho Ichihara, who has visited Taiwan on the invitation of the Taiwan Society of Home Health Care, established a hospice called Mother’s House in Miyazaki, Japan, in 2006.
This project is borne from a collaboration with doctors of the Miyazaki Gunishikai Clinics’ palliative care unit and home-based care providers, and has established a place where older people can remain in a familiar environment.
Another example is the White Rainbow House in Yokusuka, Japan, a community care space established by Jun Chiba and his wife, who is a nutritionist.
Taiwan, too, has many examples of community coliving.
The government should stop restricting the growth of care resources due to the focus on institutional care facilities.
Instead, it should encourage and foster coliving communities that make their residents truly feel at home.
This model of care can enable residents and caregivers to develop relationships similar to those of family members, and older people can walk the last mile of their lives in familiar communities.
Lo Pin-shan is the deputy secretary-general of the Taiwan Society of Home Health Care.
Translated by Julian Clegg
In 1955, US general Benjamin Davis Jr, then-commander of the US’ 13th Air Force, drew a maritime demarcation line in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, known as the median line. Under pressure from the US, Taiwan and China entered into a tacit agreement not to cross the line. On July 9, 1999, then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) described cross-strait relations as a “special state-to-state” relationship. In response, Beijing dispatched People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft into the Taiwan Strait, crossing the median line for the first time since 1955. The PLA has begun to regularly traverse the line. On Sept. 18 and 19, it
Midday in Manhattan on Wednesday, September 16, was sunny and mild. Even with the pandemic’s “social distancing” it was a perfect day for “al fresco” dining with linen tablecloths and sidewalk potted palms outside one of New York City’s elegant restaurants. Two members of the press, outfitted with digital SLR cameras and voice recorders, were dispatched by The Associated Press to cover a rare outdoor diplomatic meeting on one of these New York streets. American diplomat Kelly Craft, Chief of the United States Mission to the United Nations, lunched in the open air with Taiwan’s ambassador-ranked representative in New York, James
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) recently declared that aggression and expansionism have never been in the Chinese nation’s “genes.” It is almost astonishing that he managed to say it with a straight face. Aggression and expansionism obviously are not genetic traits, but they have defined Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) tenure. Xi, who in some ways has taken up the expansionist mantle of Mao Zedong (毛澤東), is attempting to implement a modern version of the tributary system that Chinese emperors used to establish authority over vassal states: submit to the emperor, and reap the benefits of peace and
Unlike its previous practice of disclosing the latest activities of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a press release, the Ministry of National Defense has in the past few weeks followed the model of the Japanese Ministry of Defense. When carrying out surveillance and reconnaissance of the nation’s waters and airspace, it has posted real-time military activity updates on its Chinese-language Web site, explaining with text and graphs the responses and measures taken by the nation’s armed forces. The disclosed information on PLA activities show that the military is capable of maintaining regional security and safeguarding a free and open