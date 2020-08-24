The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday published a draft amendment to the Measures Governing Investment Permits to the People of the Mainland Area (大陸地區人民來台投資許可辦法) for public review. It is to collect public opinion over the following 60 days before convening a cross-agency meeting to finalize any changes and implement the amendments.
The amendment aims to eliminate the substantial influence of Chinese capital on Taiwanese companies and prevent sensitive national security information and technology patents from falling into China’s hands.
At a time when Taiwan is rolling out the red carpet for more foreign companies and returning Taiwanese firms to invest in the nation amid changing global macroeconomic and geopolitical circumstances, the government is moving to redefine the status, proportion and structure of Chinese investment, and to close the loopholes that could be used by investors to skirt regulations on Chinese capital.
It has become urgent for the nation to tighten the rules on Chinese capital in light of the National Security Law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last month. The law has shaken the territory’s “one country, two systems” foundation and blurred the boundary between Hong Kong capital and Chinese funds.
According to Article 3 of the measures, any company with more than 30 percent direct or indirect Chinese ownership, or those at which more than half of the board directors are Chinese, is considered a Chinese company.
However, some Chinese companies have been found to have invested in Hong Kong or foreign companies and continued to reinvest in other such firms until the ratio of Chinese shareholding in the subsidiaries fell below 30 percent so that they would be regarded as non-Chinese capital in Taiwan.
It is not uncommon for Chinese capital to come to Taiwan under the guise of Hong Kong or other foreign investment.
The draft amendments would include a “layer-by-layer” review mechanism to thwart attempts to dilute apparent Chinese shareholding through repeated reinvestment. It would also bar companies run by the Chinese Communist Party, government or military from investing in Taiwan, the ministry has said.
China’s attempts to bolster its economic influence around the world has come under increasing scrutiny by other governments. The ministry’s move follows tighter investment regulations for Chinese firms in the US, Japan and Germany.
However, there is the question of whether Hong Kong capital can still be regarded as foreign capital following the implementation of the National Security Law. The territory has long served as a springboard for Chinese capital to enter Taiwan, with many Hong Kong-registered companies receiving funds from China or their top management being inseparable from China.
While the amendments seek to tighten the controls on Chinese capital, the new rules would still be based on investor status, shareholding proportion and boardroom structure, which would make it difficult to distinguish Hong Kong capital from Chinese funds.
The ministry is correct in wanting to shore up Taiwan’s financial defenses in light of the situation in Hong Kong and China’s military threats against Taiwan.
However, the government risks finding itself in a bind: On the one hand, it must address the problem of Chinese funds entering the nation under the guise of Hong Kong investment, while on the other it should find a way to distinguish genuine Hong Kong-based investment from Chinese capital. A one-size-fits-all approach is not the solution.
It can avoid such a regulatory impasse by bolstering the review mechanism for Hong Kong capital and requiring a higher disclosure obligation for investments from the territory.
Amid increasing tensions between China and the US, Beijing has vented its anger at Taiwan and increased its coercive and aggressive military threats toward the nation. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who is also the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has made up his mind to conquer Taiwan in the near future. The question is not if, but when he will take action against Taiwan. The US has not expressed clearly that it will defend Taiwan against Chinese attacks. In May, Qiao Liang (喬良), a retired Chinese air force general, said that although he did not agree
Since Taiwan and Somaliland agreed to set up representative offices in each other’s country last month, there have been reports that two nations would establish diplomatic relations. Somaliland is in the Horn of Africa and bordered by the Gulf of Aden to the north, an important maritime traffic route. If they do establish diplomatic ties, it would open a rare strategic opportunity for Taiwan. It is estimated that nearly 30 percent of the world’s crude oil and 15 percent of its transports of consumer goods move through the gulf. However, with large volumes of international shipping comes the temptation of huge
Taiwan is a de facto independent nation — anyone who doubts it should check the requirements in the Montevideo Convention — but it needs a new Constitution. The framing and promulgation would take time, effort and thought, so what should be done? The first step is to examine why Taiwan’s existing Constitution does not fit. It was constructed in another place (China) at another time (1947) and for another country — the Republic of China (ROC). It was a dream held by another people and one that never quite survived China’s civil war. However, some adherents of that dream still use the
The Republic of China Army plans to use existing intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance systems to monitor drills by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army targeting the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), and to strengthen the defenses of the islands and Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島), the Ministry of National Defense said, but a worst-case scenario in which the islands would need to be recaptured by Army Airborne Special Forces and the marines has not been ruled out. The situation in the South China Sea continues to be worrying. The Army Airborne Special Forces and the Marine Corps are good at island defense