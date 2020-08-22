Successive governments have rightly boasted of Taiwan’s transformation from an authoritarian regime into a vibrant democracy and its peaceful transfers of power. Taiwan has also been heralded within and without as the first (ethnic) Chinese democracy, a beacon not only for those across the Taiwan Strait, but elsewhere in Asia.
The growing commitment to human rights by the citizens of this nation and the government — as evidenced by the passage into law of two key UN covenants and a willingness to tackle abuses internally and condemn those who commit such outrages in other nations — is also noteworthy, even though much remains to be done domestically to improve the treatment of migrant workers, especially in the fisheries industry.
Taiwan is held up both as a model of what is possible and as a rebuke to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its regime in Beijing to whom the merest whiff of criticism is anathema. In particular, under the two Democratic Progressive Party administrations, there has been much talk of using Taiwan’s soft power to counter China’s aggressive posturing and its continuous efforts to block this nation on the international stage.
However, one major “soft power” achievement has come not from the government, but from the grassroots level, although it is one that deserves the government’s full support.
Much has been written about how the Sunflower movement in the spring of 2014 — and its occupation of the Legislative Yuan — had a major impact on the development of the “Umbrella movement” that grew out of the Occupy Hong Kong protests that began in September 2014.
The exchange of ideas and visits between Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and young Taiwanese since 2015 led to an outpouring of support in Taiwan for Hong Kongers during the anti-extradition protests in the territory that erupted a year ago.
While Taiwanese finding common cause with Hong Kongers who want to retain the rights and freedoms that they have enjoyed is easy to understand — for as Hong Kong goes, so could Taiwan — what is really interesting is that young people and democracy advocates elsewhere in Asia are increasingly willing to speak up for Hong Kongers and Taiwanese in the face of China’s blatant oppression, both on the street and over the Internet.
A “Milk Tea Alliance” among netizens in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and the Philippines emerged this spring, trolling China’s increasingly jingoistic online army that lashes out and threatens celebrities, multinationals and anyone else who directly or indirectly challenges Beijing’s “one China” mantra.
Like the Sunflower movement and pro-democracy supporters over the past year or more in Hong Kong, the alliance is self-initiated and spontaneous, interested in greater democracy in their own countries and others, as well as countering Beijing’s cudgel diplomacy, military assertiveness and regional ambitions, even if their own leaders are hesitant to do so.
Whether it is countering the CCP’s historical claims, China’s aggressive dam-building program that threatens those along the lower reaches of the Mekong River or Beijing militarizing the South China Sea, the power of the #MilkTeaAlliance is growing.
While members of this expanding pan-Asia alliance do not share the same language or culture, they share a conviction that they have the right — if not a duty — to criticize and challenge those in power for the betterment of their nations.
They are the living embodiment of the CCP’s worst nightmare — free-thinking individuals who are not afraid to speak their minds.
Just how much the CCP fears such people was made abundantly clear by Beijing’s overreach in its new National Security Law for Hong Kong, which includes the threat to go after anyone suspected of inciting secession even if they do not reside in the territory.
Since Taiwan and Somaliland agreed to set up representative offices in each other’s country last month, there have been reports that two nations would establish diplomatic relations. Somaliland is in the Horn of Africa and bordered by the Gulf of Aden to the north, an important maritime traffic route. If they do establish diplomatic ties, it would open a rare strategic opportunity for Taiwan. It is estimated that nearly 30 percent of the world’s crude oil and 15 percent of its transports of consumer goods move through the gulf. However, with large volumes of international shipping comes the temptation of huge
Amid increasing tensions between China and the US, Beijing has vented its anger at Taiwan and increased its coercive and aggressive military threats toward the nation. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who is also the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has made up his mind to conquer Taiwan in the near future. The question is not if, but when he will take action against Taiwan. The US has not expressed clearly that it will defend Taiwan against Chinese attacks. In May, Qiao Liang (喬良), a retired Chinese air force general, said that although he did not agree
The Republic of China Army plans to use existing intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance systems to monitor drills by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army targeting the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), and to strengthen the defenses of the islands and Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島), the Ministry of National Defense said, but a worst-case scenario in which the islands would need to be recaptured by Army Airborne Special Forces and the marines has not been ruled out. The situation in the South China Sea continues to be worrying. The Army Airborne Special Forces and the Marine Corps are good at island defense
During his visit to Taiwan last week, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the first-ever memorandum of understanding on health cooperation between the nations, opening a new chapter in Taiwan-US relations after Washington severed official diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979. Overall, Taiwan-US relations are being normalized, and it would seem as if the resumption of formal diplomatic ties is but a matter of time. Most Taiwanese are pleased to see bilateral relations improve. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) claims to have an international outlook, but