More than 20 years ago, Taiwan’s airwaves belonged exclusively to the media of a certain political party and its associated community. At the time, we hoped that the airwaves could have room for more than one voice, and it was with this hope in mind that many pirate radio stations, such as Taiwan New Telecommunication (TNT) were set up.
The station later applied for a broadcasting license and became a legal radio station, whose English title was later changed to Super FM98.5 Broadcasting Corp.
I took part in this transition, during which I had some contact with then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who died on July 30.
In 2003, I visited Lee at his home in the Cuishan Villa community in Taipei. Among our group of visitors was Chang Su-hua (張素華), who was the station’s chief at that time.
During our conversation, Lee said something that gave me a big surprise and left a deep impression. Speaking in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese), Lee said: “I should offer you my apologies.”
He said that during his presidency there were two sets of problems that he had not dealt with thoroughly — those of the judiciary and the media. It was very moving to hear him say that.
It is remarkable that someone as senior and powerful as a former president could express his heartfelt regrets to such insignificant people as us. I believe that Lee made an immense effort to help Taiwan become a more democratic country.
This spirit of his is not just the proper attitude for a Christian to have, but also a fine example of what a national leader should do.
We miss you, President Lee. To be sure, you are now in God’s kingdom. May your family be blessed with God’s solace and guidance.
Susan Chang is a former station chief of Super FM98.5 and a member of its board of directors.
Translated by Julian Clegg
With its passing of Hong Kong’s new National Security Law, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) continues to tighten its noose on Hong Kong. Gone is the broken 1997 promise that Hong Kong would have free, democratic elections by 2017. Gone also is any semblance that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plays the long game. All the CCP had to do was hold the fort until 2047, when the “one country, two systems” framework would end and Hong Kong would rejoin the “motherland.” It would be a “demonstration-free” event. Instead, with the seemingly benevolent velvet glove off, the CCP has revealed its true iron
At the end of last month, Paraguayan Ambassador to Taiwan Marcial Bobadilla Guillen told a group of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators that his president had decided to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, despite pressure from the Chinese government and local businesses who would like to see a switch to Beijing. This followed the Paraguayan Senate earlier this year voting against a proposal to establish ties with China in exchange for medical supplies. This constituted a double rebuke of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) diplomatic agenda in a six-month span from Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in South America. Last year, Tuvalu rejected an
US President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday last week announced it would impose sanctions on the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a vast paramilitary organization that is directly controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and has been linked to human rights violations against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The sanctions follow US travel bans against other Xinjiang officials and the passage of the US Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which authorizes targeted sanctions against mainland Chinese and Hong Kong officials, in response to Beijing’s imposition of national security legislation on the territory. The sanctions against the corps would be implemented
US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders barring Americans from conducting business with WeChat owner Tencent Holdings and ByteDance, the Beijing-based owner of popular video-sharing app TikTok. The orders are to take effect 45 days after they were signed, which is Sept. 20. The orders accuse WeChat of helping the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) review and remove content that it considers to be politically sensitive, and of using fabricated news to benefit itself. The White House has accused TikTok of collecting users’ information, location data and browsing histories, which could be used by the Chinese government, and pose