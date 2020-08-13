Lee’s regrets reflect his humility

By Susan Chang 張麗淑





More than 20 years ago, Taiwan’s airwaves belonged exclusively to the media of a certain political party and its associated community. At the time, we hoped that the airwaves could have room for more than one voice, and it was with this hope in mind that many pirate radio stations, such as Taiwan New Telecommunication (TNT) were set up.

The station later applied for a broadcasting license and became a legal radio station, whose English title was later changed to Super FM98.5 Broadcasting Corp.

I took part in this transition, during which I had some contact with then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who died on July 30.

In 2003, I visited Lee at his home in the Cuishan Villa community in Taipei. Among our group of visitors was Chang Su-hua (張素華), who was the station’s chief at that time.

During our conversation, Lee said something that gave me a big surprise and left a deep impression. Speaking in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese), Lee said: “I should offer you my apologies.”

He said that during his presidency there were two sets of problems that he had not dealt with thoroughly — those of the judiciary and the media. It was very moving to hear him say that.

It is remarkable that someone as senior and powerful as a former president could express his heartfelt regrets to such insignificant people as us. I believe that Lee made an immense effort to help Taiwan become a more democratic country.

This spirit of his is not just the proper attitude for a Christian to have, but also a fine example of what a national leader should do.

We miss you, President Lee. To be sure, you are now in God’s kingdom. May your family be blessed with God’s solace and guidance.

Susan Chang is a former station chief of Super FM98.5 and a member of its board of directors.

Translated by Julian Clegg