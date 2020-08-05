Improving traffic safety for pedestrians

By Chiu Bing-yu 邱秉瑜





On July 18, a delivery van ran into a young couple walking on a crosswalk at an intersection in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊). Sadly, the woman was killed in front of her male companion.

In the wake of the accident, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) announced that his ministry plans to extend the legal regulations concerning large vehicles that do not yield to pedestrians: Drivers would not only be fined for not yielding on pedestrian crossings, but also at intersections where there are no signs forbidding crossing.

In addition, the ministry intends to improve the design of roads and ensure that traffic laws are enforced more effectively.

France also used to have the problem of drivers not stopping at crosswalks to allow pedestrians to cross.

However, the French government introduced legal amendments and improved the law enforcement environment, which gradually created a culture in which vehicles yield to pedestrians.

One aspect of France’s legal framework is the definite preference given to pedestrians when deciding liability for accidents.

France’s road traffic law, the Highway Code, stipulates that drivers must yield to pedestrians who are crossing the road, or who clearly indicate that they intend to cross, or who are in an area in which pedestrians have priority.

Drivers must stop and give way to pedestrians under such circumstances. Drivers who fail to respect pedestrians’ priority may be fined up to 750 euros (US$883) and have their driving license suspended for three years or more.

However, the real key factor is the principle, when dealing with traffic accidents, that if a vehicle hits a pedestrian, no matter whether the pedestrian is crossing the road in accordance with regulations or not, the driver will definitely be held liable and must pay compensation.

Furthermore, the driver may also be indicted for not controlling their vehicle properly.

France’s regulations are designed to encourage early payment of traffic fines and to penalize those who delay payment.

For example, when police officers issue tickets for traffic offenses, they can impose an on-the-spot fine of 135 euros that must be paid within 30 days, otherwise the fine is automatically increased.

On the other hand, the fine is reduced by 30 percent if it is paid on the spot or within 24 hours. Drivers who are photographed breaking the law and receive a penalty notice later on must pay the fine within seven days, or the fine is automatically increased.

For example, a fine that was originally set at 90 euros would be increased to 135 euros if is not paid within seven days and 345 euros if it is not paid within one month.

Key to France’s establishment of a culture of vehicles yielding to pedestrians are the direct and indirect costs of not yielding.

Taiwan would do well to consider France’s system of determining liability in traffic disputes and its system of gradually increasing outstanding fines. Such measures could improve traffic safety in Taiwan just as they have in France.

Chiu Bing-yu is studying for a doctorate in city planning.

Translated by Julian Clegg