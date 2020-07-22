Two incidents involving alleged inappropriate contact that took place in the Legislative Yuan last week reveal the misguided attitudes toward sexual harassment and contrasting gender standards in Taiwan.
First, it is embarrassing enough that the nation’s lawmakers keep resorting to physical conflict to resolve their differences. While this is nothing new, not only do they not reflect on their actions, but some seem to take pride in it.
For example, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Sandy Yeh (葉毓蘭) said it was her first fight and that her antics had garnered 2,000 Facebook likes within two days. She said that she was just defending herself and “reacting to violence with violence.” Just what kind of example does this set for young people, who are taught not to use violence to resolve matters?
Back to the sexual harassment issue — the first incident took place on Tuesday last week during a scuffle in the Legislative Yuan, when KMT Legislator Chen Hsueh-sheng (陳雪生) allegedly pressed his belly against DPP Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) several times.
Physical contact is inevitable during a fight, and the facts can be subjective and open to interpretation. However, Chen’s reaction to the accusations showed a grave lack of awareness regarding what constitutes sexual harassment. He claimed innocence, saying that “it is impossible to become pregnant from a belly.” That is immensely ignorant. An action forced on someone that results in pregnancy is called rape or sexual assault, not harassment.
Then he made things worse by insinuating that he has no feelings for Fan, while Wang Kuang-yu (王冠予), head of Chen’s legislative office, wrote on Facebook that Fan “should look at herself in the mirror.” These statements are misogynistic and further highlight Taiwanese society’s unhealthy interest in a person’s attractiveness, especially women’s.
As if the violence itself did not set a bad enough example, this debacle makes light of a serious issue that is very prevalent. This trivialization definitely contributes to why more than 50 percent of women responding to a 2018 survey said that they would “laugh it off and take no action” if confronted with sexual harassment in the workplace.
On the other end of the spectrum, KMT Legislator Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍) allegedly reached into independent Legislator Freddy Lim’s (林昶佐) pocket to steal his ballot on Friday. It was joked about by the media and politicians, and much of the discussion revolved around Lim’s attractiveness and whether Chen was “trying to touch something else.”
For example, DPP Legislator Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) joked during a televised conversation with Chen that she “always targets the most handsome ones.” Even some of Lim’s fans expressed a similar sentiment while fawning over his abs.
Although Lim said that Chen’s hand was in his pocket for quite a while, and it made him uncomfortable, he has not mentioned sexual harassment. While women are more likely to be sexually harassed than men, a few months ago the issue of men being sexually assaulted and raped became a hot topic, with experts urging people to take it seriously. How would the public react if a male legislator stuck his hand in a woman’s pocket?
Maybe Lim did not feel sexually violated, but for the media and politicians to joke about the incident this way perpetuates the double standard that further trivializes the experience of men who are sexually harassed or assaulted.
The reactions in both cases set a bad example, and despite the nation’s progress in gender equality, there is obviously still a lot of work to do.
“The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” So goes the ancient saying, one that nonetheless rings true. It is an aphorism that Taiwan needs to consider as it watches the enemy at the gates in Hong Kong and ponders the future. Taiwan is an independent, multi-party democratic state. If it ever has any doubts about who is its enemy, it need look no farther than the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the one-party state on the other side of the Taiwan Strait. The flag of that hegemonic PRC has never flown over Taiwan, yet it covets Taiwan and constantly tries to
Two marines, Private First Class Tsai Po-yu (蔡博宇) and Staff Sergeant Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮), died after their inflatable boat overturned during a training accident on July 3. Two other marines were hospitalized and one remains in critical condition. Unfortunately, accidents are part of combat training. Small-boat operations are tricky in the best of times, and in rough seas they are even trickier. This is no consolation, but offers some context. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her condolences and also noted: “At the same time, I would like to express my highest respect and gratitude to all the brothers and sisters of the National
China is using “all means at its disposal” to obstruct US officials attempting to visit Taiwan, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday last week. Beijing is using “bribery, blackmail and covert deals,” among other sophisticated methods, to prevent visits that would “appear to legitimize Taiwanese independence from China,” Wray said. China imposes its will on US officials with its leverage over their constituents, who hope to gain access to the Chinese market, he added. This is more worrisome for the US than Taiwan, as it speaks to China’s influence over US politics. However, some US politicians are clearly beyond Beijing’s
Whether the next US president is incumbent President Donald Trump or former vice president Joe Biden, he will confront the greatest existential challenge communist China has ever presented to the US. There are four possible strategic responses: Strategy A: Return to the comprehensive engagement and passive containment policy of previous Republican and Democratic administrations. Strategy B: Directly challenge China militarily by destroying its illegal bases in the South China Sea, helping the Philippines recover seized land features in the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) and repelling with force, if necessary, China’s violations of the territorial seas, airspace and sovereignty of Japan and