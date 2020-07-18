All students should chip in for air-conditioning

By Lin Po-kuan 林柏寬





Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday last week announced that air-conditioners would be installed in all classrooms of public elementary and junior-high schools nationwide within two years, and that 70 to 90 percent of the NT$30 billion (US$1.01 billion) expense would be covered by the government.

However, some Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators have demanded that, since schools in remote areas might be unable to afford maintenance fees and electricity bills, the government “guarantee” to cover all those expenses for the schools.

The KMT was unable to implement policies to provide all schools with air-conditioners during its rule, so now that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government is doing it, it is trying to obstruct the project and turn it into a money pit.

Cabinet spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) later said that the government annually spends NT$1.7 billion on subsidies for electricity bills of all public elementary and junior-high schools, and that it of course would subsidize the annual increase of NT$1.53 billion as well.

This is a public issue open to debate.

The government’s decision to install air-conditioners is definitely good, as it shows an understanding of the difficulties students have studying in hot classrooms.

However, the electricity bills for the air-conditioning should not be subsidized by the government.

If the users have to pay for the use of the air-conditioners themselves, it would likely also have an educational effect.

For most air-conditioners in high-school and university classrooms, students help pay for the electricity by using payment cards to switch on the systems.

If, for example, a class of 30 students runs the air-conditioner efficiently by turning it off when leaving for physical education, each of them would pay less than NT$4 for air-conditioning per day.

The government subsidy would be superfluous, as the government’s various tuition exemption and subsidy programs have relieved many parents’ financial burden, to a degree that there are few students who could not afford to contribute to air-conditioning in classrooms.

If the government covers higher electricity bills due to air-conditioning, it would be a misuse of public funds.

It is the parents who should not forget to be responsible for raising their children, and they must also contribute financially.

The ones calling for a “free-of-charge” policy often do so out of greed.

In the past, stores were allowed to hand out plastic bags for free, contributing to a serious environmental problem. Now, stores are required to charge NT$1 to NT$2 per plastic bag, and consumers unwilling to spend even a single dollar have to bring their own shopping bags.

Similarly, when landlords rent out apartments, some include the cost of utilities, such as water and gas in the rent, but no landlord includes electricity bills for air-conditioning.

If landlords did so, some tenants would keep air-conditioners running all day, also while not at home, just to return to a pleasantly cool apartment at night. Why would they not?

If the government subsidized air-conditioning bills for classrooms, would students cherish it?

Would they learn to conserve energy and use the air-conditioning in a resource-efficient way if the government pays for them?

Lin Po-kuan is a junior-high school teacher.

Translated by Eddy Chang