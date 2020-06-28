In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, cities around the world are re-evaluating the importance of accessible green spaces for the benefit of public health and well-being. However, Taiwan’s success in containing the virus might impede opportunities to transform its cities into greener, healthier and more resilient places.
Urban vegetable gardens have been highlighted by community planners worldwide during this wave of the green-space movement. Such gardens help enhance food security and also mental health, which in turn fosters social resilience in local communities during lockdowns.
Since 2015, Taipei has run the “garden city” program, which allocates vacant land for use as green space. It could be viewed as a far-sighted policy. However, the city is about to enact a plan that runs counter to this visionary approach.
“Happiness Farm” in Songshan District’s (松山) Fujian Borough (復建) was created seven years ago on a vacant lot owned by the Ministry of National Defense. It has become popular among residents as a place not only to grow vegetables, but also to meet with neighbors and ease the symptoms of depression.
The Taipei City Government has repeatedly held up the garden as an example. Its popularity and success continue to attract visitors — even from aboard. However, residents have always been afraid of losing it.
The garden is located in the city center, and the land is worth NT$2 billion (US$67.5 million). For this reason, the garden’s design is quite simple, using mostly inexpensive and temporary materials. Borough Warden Lin Kun-xin (林坤信) said that the ministry, as the landlord, was not happy to see the garden’s success, as it makes it difficult for it to reclaim the land.
Earlier this month, the doomsday scenario arrived. Without prior consultation with the community, the ministry told Lin that the garden must be cleared within three months to make way for social housing to be built by the National Housing and Urban Regeneration Center.
It is understandable that the city needs more affordable housing, but the appropriateness of the location and the decisionmaking process matters. It seems that the ministry and the center have already made an agreement, so residents have no chance to voice their opinion on the matter.
As there is a relatively high rate of vacant housing in Wanhua (萬華) and Beitou (北投) districts, it would be more practical to reuse or refurbish vacant properties to provide affordable housing rather than further increase the density of buildings in the city center, where green spaces are already scarce.
Among the strengths of the garden city program are its robust public-private partnership and the active public participation in shaping policy. It would be a pity to undermine this with such an abrupt decision. After all, it is always easier to protect an existing green space than to reclaim it later, especially in a densely developed city such as Taipei.
While the pandemic has catalyzed urban redevelopment, Taiwan is still behind the curve on rethinking the need for food supply and contact with nature in urban communities. It is also a critical time to consider what communities really need and who can decide what they have in their immediate surroundings.
Shih Wan-yu is an associate professor in the Department of Urban Planning and Disaster Management at Ming Chuan University in Taipei.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, a brutal war that left more than 75 million dead around the globe. Hostilities ended when the Germans surrendered in May 1945 and the Japanese surrendered in August of the same year. Unfortunately, 75 years later, that war has left a lot of unfinished business, particularly regarding Taiwan. On the European front, the Potsdam Conference (from July 17 to Aug. 2, 1945) marked the official conclusion of the conflict, as the three major powers involved, Britain, the Soviet Union and the US, decided how to administer Germany. All this was
On Tuesday last week, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper published a map of Southeast Asia on the US Department of Defense’s official Twitter account. Beneath the map, Esper wrote: “Partnerships: we continue to build closer relationships with Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Thailand, Australia, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga and other Pacific Island nations. We remain committed to a democratic Taiwan.” From the Pentagon’s perspective, within the context of the joint defense of Indo-Pacific nations, Taiwan is a vital strategic location as well as a key area of conflict. Taiwan occupies a core position within the first island
US Senator Josh Hawley introduced his draft Taiwan Defense Act to the Senate on June 11. Like its predecessors — the Taiwan Travel Act and the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act in 2018, and the Taiwan Assurance Act last year — decisive majorities in the US House of Representatives and the US Senate are expected to support this bill, making US President Donald Trump’s administration legally obligated to implement it. These laws adopted in the past few years — along with previously existing legislation, such as the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances,” to the extent that
In the human sphere triangular relationships tend to be unstable until two of the parties either rebuild their previous relationship or forge another. China’s nuclear buildup has upended the previous bilateral United States and Soviet Union/Russian nuclear competition and stability. But China’s unwillingness to forge a new trilateral nuclear stability is pushing the United States, its allies, and partners that include Taiwan, into a new period of superpower strategic competition. To its credit, in the midst of the Chinese Coronavirus pandemic and its blow to the US economy, compounded by political polarization following widespread protests and riots sparked by tragedy, the