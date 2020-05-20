Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) and fellow DPP lawmakers have proposed amending the Additional Articles to the Constitution and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例).
The text they want to change deals with the goal of cross-strait unification and the de jure sovereignty of the Republic of China extending to all of China.
In response, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said: “It is extremely dangerous that a handful of separatists have misread the situation and become unbridled in pushing Taiwanese independence.”
Although the view that Taiwan is pushing for independence under cover of the COVID-19 pandemic has stirred up a wave of calls in China for unification by military force, what Taiwanese should focus on is probably the use of military force to prevent independence.
Perhaps the reason that legislators from all groups within the DPP and the leaders of the party’s legislative caucus gave their support to these supporters of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) just before her inauguration today was that they wanted to take the edge off the political pressure created by referendums proposed by those who urgently want independence.
Two referendum questions were proposed: “Do you agree that the president should be asked to initiate constitutional reform?” and “Do you agree that the president should be asked to initiate the creation of a new constitution that suits Taiwan’s current status?”
These questions do not meet the requirements of the Referendum Act (公民投票法), which stipulates that it applies to “referendums on laws” and “initiatives or referendums on important policies.” In addition, the president does not have the constitutional power that these two questions call for.
By bringing the question of writing a new constitution down to a matter of amending the Constitution and a law, Tsai Yi-yu and others have likely helped the president shed some of the pressure from radical independence advocates.
However, from the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) perspective, keeping the national title unchanged is intended to cover up the move toward independence, as the proposed changes recognize that the People’s Republic of China holds de jure sovereignty over “the mainland area.” To the CCP, this is tantamount to the creation of two Chinas and a step on the way toward Taiwanese independence.
The CCP thinks “China” is not divided, that its sovereignty and territory are complete, and that it is just a matter of Taiwan and the rest of China being under “separate rule.”
As the wave of calls for unification by military force sweeps over China, the CCP has stuck to the bottom line of its “Anti-Secession” Law — the use of military force to prevent Taiwanese independence.
On May 4, retired Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force major general Qiao Liang (喬良) said on Chinese social media app WeChat: “The Taiwan problem cannot be solved with rashness and radicalism,” and until China’s national strength can match that of the US, it should not fall in the “unification by military force” trap set by the US to block the continued revival of the Chinese nation.
However, Qiao also said that China can use military force to block Taiwan’s independence without starting a war.
Taiwan must understand that while China might not be willing or able to follow through on unification by military force, the possibility that it will use military force to prevent independence is increasing.
Kuei Hung-chen is CEO of the Democracy Foundation.
Translated by Perry Svensson
Last month, the New York Times published two articles on the termination of Peace Corps programs, but failed to mention the Fulbright Program, a cultural exchange initiative that is also managed by the US government. The Fulbright Program, like the Peace Corps, in March terminated all grants worldwide in the wake of COVID-19. Unlike Peace Corps volunteers, repatriated Fulbright grantees do not get assistance with self-quarantine upon return, guaranteed health coverage for two months, preference for federal jobs or significant financial compensation. As a Fulbright English teaching assistant in Taiwan then, all I knew was that Fulbright would pay for
With Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) June 6 recall vote less than a month away, he appears to be holding fast to Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) strategy of keeping the issue as low-key as possible, as if not mentioning it will dampen Kaohsiung voters’ likelihood of turning out on the day. Chiang’s strategy can perhaps be summed up in his advice to pro-Han organizers (“do not mobilize”) and pro-Han voters (“do not turn out”). Up until this point, and certainly before the vote was officially confirmed by the Central Election Commission, Han putting his nose to the grindstone
To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, landlords are reducing rents everywhere except in cultural and creative parks. In Taiwan, bookstores are a sunset industry and a hundred of them have closed, but this is not the case in South Korea. The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has helped establish Paju Book City. About a 40-minute drive from Seoul, it is the world’s largest publication industrial park, and has attracted more than 300 companies employing 10,000 people. In Taiwan, all that has been done to encourage publishing is to rent Huashan 1914 Creative Park to Yuan-Liou Publishing Co. Huashan is
Former British prime minister Winston Churchill famously said: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” The COVID-19 pandemic presents Taiwan with an exceptional opportunity to find a new wave on which to catapult its economy, while helping protect the world from this and future pandemics. The opportunity refers to making Taiwan a global leader in pandemic control. The challenges to reaching this goal are significant, but Taiwan is in an excellent position to pursue this rare opening and the rewards could be substantial. Most of the world is preoccupied with managing the pandemic and planning for likely outbreak resurgences. Across the