History shows that the failure of democratic states typically results from a conjunction of powerful external enemies and deep domestic division. Such division in Taiwan is vulnerable to Chinese influence. Taiwan needs to keep reforming its democracy to consolidate internally and to win the support of other countries to play a significant role in the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy. Taiwan is the gleaming beam of democracy in Asia, but take a closer look: The nation is polarized — mildly, but polarized — and its democracy is fragile. Polarization is a government’s inability, especially in a young democracy, to resolve pressing problems
Unlike virtually every country in the world, Taiwan has weathered the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic admirably well. Taiwan’s governance system has stood firm in the face of crisis, gaining international acclaim for the competence and efficiency of its response to the outbreak. And the people of Taiwan have garnered goodwill through their generosity, reflected in their donations of medical equipment to the United States and elsewhere. Sadly, others have not fared so well. Both the spread and death toll of the virus already have overwhelmed countries across the world. As the global thinker Fareed Zakaria has observed, we likely
Just as China has been taking advantage of COVID-19’s spread worldwide to create a narrative that favors Beijing, it is also ramping up its attacks on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Along with the pushback against China’s pandemic propaganda, there must be a pushback against its efforts to limit democracy in the territory under the guise of promoting the rule of law. Hong Kong Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government Director Luo Huining (駱惠寧) on Wednesday said that the pro-democracy movement was a major blow to the rule of law and called not only for the passage of a
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the world, it has developed its own geopolitics, with all sorts of conspiracy theories circulating. China, where the virus struck in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, took its time to acknowledge its reality. Indeed when a young Chinese doctor at a Wuhan hospital raised the alert about a new virus circulating, the local authorities forced him to deny it and put him in home detention of sorts. The tragedy of it all is that the doctor himself contracted the virus while working at his hospital and he became a martyr of sorts, paying