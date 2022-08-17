Trade group says minimum wage hike cap needed

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The government should cap increases of the minimum wage next year at 3 percent, as a steeper increase would worsen inflation and be unfavorable for private consumption, Third Wednesday Club (三三會) chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) said on the sidelines of a public function in Taipei yesterday.

The Ministry of Labor next month is to review the minimum wage for next year.

The Minimum Wage Review Committee — which assesses Taiwan’s GDP growth and consumer prices to determine what action to take — comprises government officials, and representatives of unions and the private sector, as well as academics.

Third Wednesday Club chairman Lin Por-fong, right, speaks at the trade group’s monthly meeting in Taipei yesterday as Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je looks on. Photo: CNA

An increase of 5 percent to boost the monthly minimum wage to NT$26,513 (US$883.94) has been suggested, while President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said she wants the figure to be NT$30,000.

Lin said that increases of that much would mainly benefit foreign workers, as the average monthly wage of Taiwanese is higher than what the minimum would be.

Lin, who is chairman of Taiwan Glass Industry Corp (台玻), said that an ongoing economic slowdown and sharp inflationary pressures also merit a moderate wage increase.

A bigger hike would prompt companies to pass added cost burdens onto customers and drive up prices, he said.

The government can help boost income by returning excess tax revenue, he said.

Personal income tax revenue this year was NT$883.8 billion, a 47 percent increase from a year earlier, he said, adding that the government should learn from Singapore and return such money to taxpayers.

The Third Wednesday Club is a trade group.