The number of workers hired by the industrial and service sectors grew slightly in June as the number of COVID-19 cases fell, but year-to-date take-home pay remained in negative territory after inflation, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
Average take-home pay rose 4.03 percent from a year earlier to NT$44,324 per month, while total wages — including overtime compensation, commission and bonuses — increased 3.59 percent to NT$53,068, data from the statistics agency showed.
The pace at which the average monthly wage has grown has exceeded 2 percent for nine straight months, reflecting improving corporate profitability, DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said.
Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times
Headline take-home pay in the first six months of the year climbed by a 22-year record of 3.02 percent to NT$44,262, but contracted 0.11 percent from a year earlier after an inflation rate of 3.13 percent was factored in for the period, Chen said.
A global economic recovery, and spiking energy and raw material prices have pushed consumer prices above 3 percent since March and wiped out real wage growth, she said.
The pace of the retreat is the second-worst recorded after 2.86 percent at the height of the global financial crisis in 2009, Chen said.
However, it has shown signs that it could be decelerating, as it dropped 0.2 percent from a month earlier after international crude prices lost some momentum amid rising economic uncertainty, she added.
Altogether, Taiwan has witnessed nine periods of negative wage growth in the past 21 years, Chen said.
While inflation ate away at wages, the latest payroll data showed that the job market is gradually emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The accession rate — the number of new employees added to payrolls — was 2.34 percent, rising 0.18 percentage points from a month earlier as businesses regained some confidence, the DGBAS said.
The exit rate rose 0.06 percentage points to 2.33 percent.
The number of workers expanded by 1,000, or 0.01 percent, to 8.14 million. The increase came as daily COVID-19 cases declined, enabling retailers and wholesale operators to hire 3,000 more staffers, the agency said.
However, restaurants and hotels shed 5,000 staff in June, slowing from 10,000 in May, Chen said.
Manufacturing sectors hired 8,000 more workers, with suppliers of electronic components accounting for 3,000 of them, the DGBAS said.
The employment figures for last month are expected to improve further, as the government introduced a new travel subsidy to shore up domestic tourism and consumer spending as a whole, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
DATA SHOW DOWNTURN: Manufacturing in Taiwan contracted as production and demand slumped, while growth in chip exports last month eased in South Korea World chip sales growth has decelerated for six straight months in another sign that the global economy is straining under the weight of rising interest rates and mounting geopolitical risks. Semiconductor sales rose 13.3 percent in June from a year earlier, down from 18 percent in May, data from the global peak industry body showed. The slowdown is the longest since the US-China trade dispute in 2018. The three-month moving average in chip sales has correlated with the global economy’s performance in the past few decades. The latest weakness comes as concern about a worldwide recession has prompted chipmakers such as Samsung
Italy is close to clinching a deal initially worth US$5 billion with Intel Corp to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, two sources briefed on discussions said yesterday. Intel’s investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the US chipmaker earlier this year to invest US$88 billion in building capacity across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on Asian chip imports and ease a supply crunch that has curbed output in the region’s strategic auto sector. Asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, the sources said the
Malaysia is scrambling to protect its assets as the descendants of the last sultan of the remote Philippine region of Sulu look to enforce a US$15 billion arbitration award in a dispute over a colonial-era land deal. In 1878, two European colonists signed a deal with the sultan for the use of his territory in present-day Malaysia — an agreement that independent Malaysia honored until 2013, paying the monarch’s descendants about US$1,000 per year. Now, 144 years later after the original deal, Malaysia is on the hook for the second-largest arbitration award on record for stopping the payments after a bloody incursion