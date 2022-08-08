Government officials and business representatives yesterday participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區) in Kaohsiung, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to construct a 12-inch wafer plant.
The 238-hectare park sits on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油).
Thirty hectares of the first phase of development are reserved for TSMC’s planned factory, while the second phase is to be occupied by international semiconductor material and equipment companies, the Executive Yuan said in a statement yesterday.
Photo: Ge You-hao, Taipei Times
“The park will be connected with Tainan Science Park (臺南科學園區), Kaohsiung Luzhu Science Park (高雄路竹科學園區) and Kaohsiung Ciaotou Science Park (高雄橋頭科學園區) to form a semiconductor corridor in southern Taiwan, allowing the nation’s technology industry to develop more vigorously,” the statement said.
Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau Director-General Liao Tai-hsiang (廖泰翔) said the city government has signed a contract with TSMC, with public facilities such as roads and flood detention ponds in the Nanzih park being planned before formal construction.
Liao said construction of the Kaohsiung plant, which the world’s largest contract chipmaker announced in November last year, could start soon.
TSMC has said the plant is to use the advanced 7-nanometer process and the mature 28-nanometer process to produce chips, with production scheduled to begin in 2024.
The city government said earlier that TSMC’s presence in the Nanzih park could help establish a semiconductor cluster in the southern port city within five years, which would boost high-end semiconductor technology development and cultivate a talent pool for the industry.
“Kaohsiung has transformed from an agricultural base into an industrial hub, and the replacement of the CPC’s old naphtha cracking plant by an advanced TSMC fab shows the city is undergoing a rebirth,” Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said yesterday at the groundbreaking ceremony.
“What people saw first by taking a train to Kaohsiung in the past was CPC’s refinery facilities, but the first stop they will see two years from now will be the TSMC plant,” Chen added.
Addressing the ceremony, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said the central government would offer full support to the transformation of Kaohsiung, citing the rapid development of a 5G artificial intelligence of things innovation park in the city’s Asia New Bay Area (亞洲新灣區) over the past year.
Also attending the ceremony yesterday were Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), Executive Yuan spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠), TSMC vice president for fab operations Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) and CPC chairman Lee Shun-chin (李順欽), as well as representatives from ASML Holding NV, Entegris Inc, Merck Group and Valqua Ltd, the city government said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it
‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: The central bank governor said foreign selling on the TAIEX is normal for this time of year and that the nation has ample forex reserves Taiwan would emerge unscathed from China’s retaliatory actions to protest US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, top monetary and financial officials said yesterday. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) shrugged off unease over potential instability in the foreign exchange and stock markets after foreign portfolio funds trimmed their holdings of local shares for two straight days amid Beijing’s threats of retaliation. “There is no need to worry,” Yang said on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) Taipei office and the 30th anniversary of