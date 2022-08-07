European shares on Friday fell after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report ramped up bets of another 75-basis-point-rate hike by the US Federal Reserve next month, while fears of a darkening growth outlook pushed shares towards weekly losses.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.76 percent to 435.72, extending losses from earlier in the day after US nonfarm payrolls were shown to increase by 528,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since February.
The benchmark has lost 0.59 percent this week, snapping two weeks in positive territory, on worries over dour economic data from the region, rising geopolitical tensions and fears that higher interest rates could tip the economy into a recession.
“The data published this week add to the evidence that a recession is just around the corner,” Capital Economics senior Europe analyst Jack Allen-Reynolds said.
Figures this week also showed eurozone retail sales plunged in June and factory gate prices continued to rise, while eurozone business activity contracted last month for the first time since early last year.
“Forward-looking indicators suggest that worse is to come... If we are right, the European Central Bank will raise interest rates more aggressively than is currently priced into the market, and the economy will underperform consensus forecasts,” Allen-Reynolds said.
Britain’s FTSE 100 also closed lower, but a weakening pound helped the UK blue-chip index log its third consecutive week of gains.
The FTSE 100 dipped 0.11 percent to 7,439.74, with shares in WPP PLC, the world’s largest advertising group, falling 8.8 percent after its annual sales outlook failed to excite investors expecting stronger forecasts.
The midcaps index finished down 0.5 percent as the global mood soured after a solid US jobs report for last month bolstered the case for the Fed to press ahead with interest rate hikes.
Still, the FTSE 100 marked weekly gains of 0.22 percent, as sterling came under pressure after the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday warned of a long UK recession even as it raised interest rates by the most in 27 years.
The index has several global companies that draw a large part of their revenue overseas, so a weakening sterling benefits the stocks.
The central bank raised its Bank Rate by a half percentage point to 1.75 percent — the highest level since late 2008 — in an attempt to control soaring inflation, but said Britain would enter a recession at the end of the year and not emerge until early 2024.
“Central banks generally tend to soft soap when it comes to bad news, however the frankness behind the BoE’s economic assessment was as dark as it could be,” CMC Markets UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it