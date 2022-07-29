Among the most discussed topics of the housing market this year, the hottest topic in the Central and Southern Taiwan is definitely where TSMC’s new plants are going to be. Such as Sinhua or Shanhua district in the extended urban region of Tainan Science Park, which has experienced twofold to threefold price increase, while Kaohsiung’s Nanzi district pre-sale transaction price stands firmly at NT$300,000 per ping. It is evident that the subject of Science Parks has strong positive influence on the housing price. Moreover, rumors of TSMC’s construction plan of their new 2nm plant in Taichung has been repeatedly reported, if the rumors are true, it will be of strong support to the area’s housing price.
Science Park combines with transportation make the housing market promising
The Taichung city government team actively invites businesses to invest in the city, aims to expand the scale of the high-tech industry and to increase its output value and added value.
Photo: Screengrab from Google Maps
Up until May this year, money invested in Taichung has reached a whopping 147.8 billion Taiwanese dollars. Moreover, the first quarter’s eight economic indicators also ranked top of the whole nation for the third consecutive time.
In order to have more lands to support the high-tech industry’s next generation development, Taichung Science Park has chosen the adjacent 94 hectares land for their phase II expansion. Its range includes Taichung Golf & Country Club and its surrounding lands.
The relevant plan review and lands acquiring process are expected to be done as soon as next year. On the other hand, the news of TSMC’s 2nm plant expansion has been spread like wild fire in the housing market, a new wave of employed population will bring forth inelastic living demands, which serves directly as a booster shot for the area’s hosing market.
Photo: cited from Taichung City government project report
The city government has also preemptively dealt with the traffic problems that the development of industry clusters might bring. Through the traffic network formed by Shizheng road extension project、Taichung Science Park western and southern access roads、the National highway 1&3 and expressway 74，it quickly connects the high-tech galleries with major living circles, which includes the new city government area in the 7th redevelopment zone that only requires 20 minute drive、Shuinan Trade and Economic Park and so on, they both become the first choice areas for the tech upstarts when consider buying a house.
Dwell along science parks enjoys stable house price and price increase advantages
According to the local business owners, as soon as the news of TSMC’s 2nm plants comes out, plus the public transport networks become denser by days, the alternative transportations between railway infrastructures are many，this attract many investors to buy house in the new city government living circle. The new city government area is Taichung’s crucial political、economic、financial and culture center, it is also the well-known international architecture colosseum。Penetrated by Taiwan Boulevard and Shizheng Road the two arterial roads, Taiwan Boulevard is the route where MRT’s blue line is going to operate, which intersects with the MRT’s green line at the city government station, accompanied by department stores and shopping area. Shizheng road can be described as the future center where luxurious hotels and top-end commercial buildings gather, which has all the natural development and artificial planning advantages.
As we can see from the Actual Price Registration data, the current trading in the presale market of the 7th redevelopment zone is heavy, the new index projects such as “Shizheng Xin Rui”、“Platinum Mansion”、“Above and Beyond” and so on, the transaction price per ping has fall between 7 or 8 initial, or even in some cases at 9 initial. With the added price effect of the adjacent redevelopment zone, as well as the new tech upstarts moving into the area, the housing price in the 7th redevelopment zone will continue to perform well. (Advertorial)
