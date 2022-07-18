Starbucks Corp has asked its adviser, Houlihan Lokey, to assess interest for its UK operations, the Times reported on Saturday.
The coffee chain has not initiated a formal sale process, but continues to “evaluate strategic options” for its international operations, the newspaper said.
The UK is Starbucks’ largest market of all in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Photo: Reuters
As of last year, it had 1,000 stores in the UK, with 297 company-owned and 703 run by licensees, Starbucks said in a financial report for the fiscal year ending in October last year.
Total revenue was ￡328 million (US$388.83 million) for the fiscal year, and Starbucks UK Coffee had repaid in full a ￡25 million loan from its parent company to offset losses from reduced sales during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
While the coffee chain experienced a rebound in revenue after pandemic-related lockdowns eased in the UK, it said the financial performance of company-owned stores had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.
Starbucks opened 14 new stores during the last fiscal year and closed five, it said.
Coffee chains in the UK might need four years to recover from the COVID-19 slump, market researcher Allegra Group said earlier this year.
Separately, Amazon.com Inc said it would this year create more than 4,000 new permanent jobs in the UK, the smallest number it has announced in at least three years, despite planning to open two more fulfillment centers in the north of England.
The new roles are to span corporate, technology and delivery positions, some of which are to be based at warehouses opening in Wakefield and Knowsley later this year, the Seattle-based firm said in a statement on Friday.
It marks a deceleration in Amazon’s publicized recruitment efforts in the UK. In 2020, it said it would create 7,000 new local positions; a year later, it announced the addition of 10,000 more.
A spokesman for the company said that last year it exceeded that figure by more than double.
However, Amazon in April told investors that pandemic-fueled hiring and warehouse-building was taking a toll, as e-commerce sales growth inevitably slowed from the torrid pace of the COVID-19 outbreak. Fuel and labor costs were already biting, and soaring inflation has only continued since.
Still, the company said that by the end of the year it would have 75,000 permanent employees in the UK, making it one of the nation’s largest private-sector employers.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it