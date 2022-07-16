Investors in China’s tech shares just got another reminder that regulatory scrutiny into the sector is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite a concerted effort by authorities to shore up a flagging economy.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) stock yesterday tumbled as much as 6 percent after a report that company executives had been questioned in relation to the country’s largest known cybersecurity breach. That also dragged the broader Hang Seng Tech Index lower by as much as 3.5 percent.
The event is the latest indicator to investors that risks abound when it comes to Chinese tech stocks even after the year-long clampdown on private enterprise. Fines levied on Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) over the weekend for not properly reporting past transactions had sent shares tumbling earlier this week.
Photo: AFP
“The probe will give investors pause to assess if the reforms are over or still ongoing,” said Justin Tang (鄧文雄), head of Asian research at United First Partners. “Given the fragile state of the markets, investors will adopt a sell first and ask questions later approach.”
Executives from Alibaba’s cloud division were summoned for talks by authorities in Shanghai in connection with the theft of a vast police database, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The hackers claimed to have stolen data on as many as 1 billion residents.
Even though the incident was only related to Alibaba Cloud, its impact will likely spill over into other private cloud providers such as Tencent and Baidu, said Shen Meng (沈萌), a director at Beijing-based investment bank Chanson & Co.
“If Aliyun [Alibaba Cloud] is indeed found to have flaws in its system, it would deal a heavy blow to the reputation of non-state cloud providers and could even trigger a massive user migration to state-backed cloud systems.”
That migration was already under way even before the security breach, as Beijing’s relentless and widespread crackdown of its formerly high-flying tech giants nudged risk-averse institutions toward state-owned providers.
Large-scale businesses like the China Construction Bank (中國建設銀行) and local municipalities in cities such as Nantong were already moving closer to state-backed cloud platforms.
Not everyone is worried.
The reported probe is not a regulatory issue and executives may only be facilitating the police’s investigations, said Steven Leung (梁偉源), executive director at UOB Kay Hian (大華繼顯控股) in Hong Kong.
The slide in US-listed Chinese shares was overdone, he added.
Still, there are reasons to remain skittish on the broader Chinese equities market. Property sector risks and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases onshore are weighing on the economic outlook.
A separate report showed new home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, slipped 0.1 percent last month, in a 10th month of declines.
The authorities also refrained from injecting funds into the banking system, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
NEW STRATEGY: About 570 local jobs would be cut, but Peloton would continue working with Taiwanese partners Rexon and Quanta, and add Pegatron, the firm said Peloton Interactive Inc shares rallied up to 6.8 percent on Tuesday after announcing plans to cease in-house production and rely solely on partners for production, marking one of the exercise equipment company’s most dramatic steps yet to simplify its operations and reduce costs. The move is an about-face from Peloton’s strategy over the past three years, when it split manufacturing between its own facilities and partners. The company built a portion of its standard Bike models and the higher-end Bike+ using facilities it acquired in 2019 as part of buying Tonic Fitness Technology Inc (期美科技). It also relied on Taiwan-based manufacturing