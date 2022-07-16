Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump.
Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said.
Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
Gross margin this quarter is expected to drop to between 40 and 45 percent — which the company considers a “normal average” — from 51 percent last quarter, Powerchip said, attributing it to product mix adjustments.
“We are under heavy pressure to manage [production] of driver IC’s, CMOS image sensors and specialty DRAM chips,” Powerchip president Brian Shieh (謝再居) told an online investors’ conference.
The weakness could lead to a more than 20 percent correction in orders for those chips during the July-September period, with the driver IC business bearing the brunt, Shieh said.
About 70 percent of the chipmaker’s products are covered by long-term supply agreements with customers, with fixed prices, he said.
“Business is slowing in the third and fourth quarters. It is still unclear whether customers’ inventory corrections would persist into the first quarter of next year, or even the second quarter,” he said.
Looking at the brighter side, Shieh said demand for power management ICs for vehicles, chips used in industrial devices and radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips for logistics management systems is still on the increase.
Powerchip said it is facing serious delays in ramping up its new 12-inch fab, dubbed the P5 fab, in Miaoli County’s Tongluo Science Park (銅鑼科學園區) due to an extended lead time for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and a labor shortage.
The chipmaker expects to complete installation of its first production line in the second half of 2024, as construction has been postponed by four to five months.
The production line will have an installed capacity of 19,000 wafers a month.
However, the chipmaker said it is maintaining its forecast capital spending of US$1.5 billion for this year.
The company yesterday reported a 6.04 percent sequential increase in net profit last quarter to NT$7.02 billion (US$234.42 million), from NT$6.62 billion in the first quarter.
Earnings per share (EPS) rose to NT$1.95 last quarter from NT$1.85 in the prior quarter.
First-half net profit soared to NT$13.64 billion from NT$5.47 billion during the same period last year.
EPS jumped to NT$3.8 from NT$1.75.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
NEW STRATEGY: About 570 local jobs would be cut, but Peloton would continue working with Taiwanese partners Rexon and Quanta, and add Pegatron, the firm said Peloton Interactive Inc shares rallied up to 6.8 percent on Tuesday after announcing plans to cease in-house production and rely solely on partners for production, marking one of the exercise equipment company’s most dramatic steps yet to simplify its operations and reduce costs. The move is an about-face from Peloton’s strategy over the past three years, when it split manufacturing between its own facilities and partners. The company built a portion of its standard Bike models and the higher-end Bike+ using facilities it acquired in 2019 as part of buying Tonic Fitness Technology Inc (期美科技). It also relied on Taiwan-based manufacturing