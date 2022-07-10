Grilled on skewers, dried or used in hair oil: Farmers in Bafoussam in western Cameroon are seeking to take the lowly mushroom, grown on agricultural waste, beyond the kitchen.
Fungiculture, or the cultivation of edible mushrooms, is long-developed in the West, while China has become by far the world’s largest producer.
However, it remains rare in Africa, despite the advantages of being almost free and supplying “clean” food by recycling waste.
Photo: AFP
Cameroonians are particularly fond of mushrooms, but have to wait for the rainy season to identify and gather the edible fungi in the wilds of the west-central African country.
In Bafoussam, capital of the Western region and fifth-largest city, Jean-Claude Youbi saw an opportunity to exploit, like other small farmers across the nation of 28 million inhabitants.
Youbi grows thousands of oyster mushrooms in a darkened room of the Common Initiatives Group — GIC Champignon — which he launched with associates in Maetur, a district of Bafoussam, four years ago.
MUSHROOM HOUSE
“We are in the mushroom house of our GIC,” Youbi says proudly amid the rows on rows of fungi growing on shelves on agricultural waste packaged in plastic bags.
“Some, like these, have passed the harvest period,” says one of his associates, Patrick Yaptieu, pushing aside a pile of mushrooms which have turned from the desired white color to a yellowish hue.
He then puts the good harvest of the day in bags headed for the GIC shop, near the city center.
A kilogram of oyster mushrooms sells in Bafoussam for 2,000 CFA francs (US$3.11), while it costs up to 3,500 CFA in Yaounde, the capital, or Douala, the main port and economic capital.
The lack of official national data on the production and consumption of mushrooms makes it hard to gain an idea of the market value and extent of the sector.
Activity in the GIC Champignon premises is punctuated by constant comings and goings, while two young trainees in a little side room are shoveling a pile of agricultural residue.
To obtain the soil-free culture, “we mixed corn cobs with nutrients such as bran flour, wheat and ox blood,” production manager Brice Nono Djomo says.
“We added a fungicide to it to avoid the bad mushrooms,” he says, adding that the effects of this precautionary treatment fade away after two weeks, well before the good crop grows.
Once the substrate mixture is ready, it is sterilized, placed in barrels and heated over a wood fire, then cooled down and placed in the plastic bags. Once the spores are introduced, the bags are placed in the mushroom house, where it takes 30 days to see the first stems appear.
“I was amazed to discover this way of cultivating mushrooms,” says Junior Leogip, a boy of 12 who is devoting his school holidays to do an internship at GIC Champignon.
“I learned to prepare the substrate... I want to know everything,” Leogip adds, his heart set on winning a place in an agricultural college after his baccalaureate.
‘MY OWN PRODUCTION’
“My ambition is to launch my own production and be independent,” says Lea Tona, another trainee who comes from Yaounde.
Every three months, the time it takes for a full growth cycle, the business in Bafoussam produces from 300kg to 400kg of mushrooms, 80 percent of which are sold directly to customers to be eaten.
The remainder is transformed into body and hair oils, soap, juice and even a liqueur that Youbi presents as “mushroom whiskey.”
In a small laboratory at the GIC, Youbi grinds part of the harvest in a blender to obtain a juice that would be combined with other elements for the range of by-products.
“For beauty oils, we can add snail slime and a perfume to give a pleasant smell,” he says, guarding his secrets close to his chest. “We’re in a promotional phase. For the hair oil, we give boxes to some hairstylists to experiment with.”
“It softens the hair and makes it grow back, it treats dandruff, breakage,” Josiane Sogo says in her hairdressing salon.
Some people prefer simply to taste the fungi.
“I am a very big consumer of mushrooms, especially for their virtues. It is a vegetable meat that helps me steer clear of several risks,” Barthelemy Tchoumtchoua says, adding that his skewer is rich in protein and vitamins B2, B3, B5 and D.
Thanks to fungiculture, “we can eat them all year round,” he adds.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey