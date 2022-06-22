GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures.
Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said.
However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said.
Photo: CNA
Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent utilization, the company said, adding that they would continue running at full capacity until the end of this year, thanks to increasing demand.
“Up to now, we did not feel the squeeze from Samsung. We do not see any impact on wafer [supply] at all,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a virtual media briefing after the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Hsinchu.
“Most customers who ordered 8-inch and 12-inch wafers do not intend to cut the amount, or delay shipments, even though some customers are seeing slow demand for display driver ICs. They have just altered their product mix to cope with it,” Hsu said.
GlobalWafers has continued to sign new long-term agreements (LTAs) for supply — some lasting until 2031 and most exceeding 2028, Hsu said.
The company is still in talks to sign contracts primarily for the supply of 12-inch wafers, as well as 8-inch float zone wafers with high-purity silicon, she said.
“Demand is still on the rise. Customers have expressed a strong willingness to sign new LTAs,” Hsu said.
Based on a new agreement with its customers, GlobalWafers expects its wafer average selling prices to continue to increase this year and next year, she said.
LTAs guarantee fixed wafer supply at fixed prices.
Asked if GlobalWafers would consider suspending its plan to construct a new factory amid rising oversupply concerns, Hsu said that the industry’s short-term ups and downs would not affect the company’s capacity expansion plans.
“Semiconductor demand will be back on the growth track in the long term. This is not going to change,” she said, adding that 5G-related devices, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and emerging technologies would drive demand.
GlobalWafers plans to announce the location of a new fab by the end of this month, Hsu said.
The firm has removed Japan, where it already has five factories, and Southeast Asian nations, including Singapore, from its short list.
GlobalWafers in February unveiled a series of greenfield and brownfield capacity investment plans worth NT$100 billion (US$3.37 billion) in total.
The company’s shareholders yesterday approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$16 per common share. That represented a payout ratio of 58.67 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$27.27.
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
Pegatron Corp (和碩), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday said it is planning to expand manufacturing sites in Vietnam, India and North America to meet customer demand for production diversification, amid supply chain chaos attributable to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpredictable effects of COVID-19 and unstable supply chains have increased uncertainty worldwide regarding consumer demand and the shipping of products, Pegatron said in its annual report. “Pegatron will continue monitoring the supply of key components and working closely with its suppliers to optimize capacity allocations,” the company said. The remarks came as the firm held its annual general meeting