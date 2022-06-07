LABOR
Bali woos digital nomads
Indonesia plans to issue a special five-year visa for remote workers and business-leisure travelers to lure visitors back to Bali and other destinations. About 95 percent of surveyed “digital nomads” have said Indonesia is their “top of mind” destination for remote work and they are ready to travel, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said in an interview with Bloomberg Television yesterday. Indonesia has scrapped most of its travel restrictions, allowing fully vaccinated visitors to enter without testing or quarantine requirements, as COVID-19 cases stay low and booster doses are rolled out.
THAILAND
Retail inflation quickens
Thailand’s retail inflation quickened last month to its highest in nearly 14 years, a level that may test the central bank’s resolve to stand pat on borrowing costs. Consumer prices rose 7.1 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 4.7 percent a month ago, official data showed yesterday. That is faster than the median 5.9 percent gain predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey and the highest since July 2008. The uptick in the inflation rate was driven mostly by energy and food items, and inflation may accelerate this month, Trade Policy and Strategy Office Director-General Ronnarong Phoolpipat said.
FRANCE
Le Maire undaunted
The French economy will grow this year despite soaring inflation and uncertainty over the war in Ukraine, Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. The minister declined to give an estimate, saying he would update the country’s growth forecast once a revised budget bill is presented following the legislative elections later this month. “It was 4 percent, it’s obvious that with the war in Ukraine, inflation, all that will call the outlook into question, but we will have positive growth in 2022,” Le Maire said in an interview with CNews TV and Europe1 radio.
OIL
Vitol eyes more from Iran
Vitol Group said the US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord that the EU sees as increasingly unlikely. Vitol, the world’s biggest independent crude trader, said Washington might turn more of a blind eye to sanctioned barrels flowing from Iran if US midterm elections are dominated by the need to reduce gasoline prices. “Uncle Sam might just allow a little bit more of that oil to flow,” Vitol Group head of Asia Mike Muller said on Sunday on a podcast produced by Dubai-based Gulf Intelligence.
RETAIL
Sainsbury’s to vote on wages
Shareholders in Sainsbury’s will get to vote on a resolution at next month’s annual meeting calling for Britain’s second-biggest supermarket group to commit to paying the so-called real living wage to all its workers by July next year. Responsible investment group ShareAction, which coordinated the filing of the resolution in March by an investor coalition that includes Legal & General and Nest, said yesterday negotiations with Sainsbury’s had reached an impasse and the resolution would definitely go to a vote at the July 7 meeting. ShareAction said the first living wage shareholder resolution to be filed at a British company “will be a litmus test for investors’ Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments to protect workers amid a spiralling cost of living crisis.”
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
Tourism firms are planning to recruit new workers in the hope that the government would ease or lift border restrictions in the second half of this year. Taiwan has had one of the world’s strictest border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic including a ban on foreign tourists. The nation also required all overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine from March 2020 to March this year. The restrictions have led to a considerable decline in overseas arrivals, from 11.86 million in 2019 to 140,479 last year, hurting companies catering to international travelers. The mandatory quarantine period was in March lowered to 10