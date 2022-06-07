World Business Quick Take

Agencies





LABOR

Bali woos digital nomads

Indonesia plans to issue a special five-year visa for remote workers and business-leisure travelers to lure visitors back to Bali and other destinations. About 95 percent of surveyed “digital nomads” have said Indonesia is their “top of mind” destination for remote work and they are ready to travel, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said in an interview with Bloomberg Television yesterday. Indonesia has scrapped most of its travel restrictions, allowing fully vaccinated visitors to enter without testing or quarantine requirements, as COVID-19 cases stay low and booster doses are rolled out.

THAILAND

Retail inflation quickens

Thailand’s retail inflation quickened last month to its highest in nearly 14 years, a level that may test the central bank’s resolve to stand pat on borrowing costs. Consumer prices rose 7.1 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 4.7 percent a month ago, official data showed yesterday. That is faster than the median 5.9 percent gain predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey and the highest since July 2008. The uptick in the inflation rate was driven mostly by energy and food items, and inflation may accelerate this month, Trade Policy and Strategy Office Director-General Ronnarong Phoolpipat said.

FRANCE

Le Maire undaunted

The French economy will grow this year despite soaring inflation and uncertainty over the war in Ukraine, Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. The minister declined to give an estimate, saying he would update the country’s growth forecast once a revised budget bill is presented following the legislative elections later this month. “It was 4 percent, it’s obvious that with the war in Ukraine, inflation, all that will call the outlook into question, but we will have positive growth in 2022,” Le Maire said in an interview with CNews TV and Europe1 radio.

OIL

Vitol eyes more from Iran

Vitol Group said the US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord that the EU sees as increasingly unlikely. Vitol, the world’s biggest independent crude trader, said Washington might turn more of a blind eye to sanctioned barrels flowing from Iran if US midterm elections are dominated by the need to reduce gasoline prices. “Uncle Sam might just allow a little bit more of that oil to flow,” Vitol Group head of Asia Mike Muller said on Sunday on a podcast produced by Dubai-based Gulf Intelligence.

RETAIL

Sainsbury’s to vote on wages

Shareholders in Sainsbury’s will get to vote on a resolution at next month’s annual meeting calling for Britain’s second-biggest supermarket group to commit to paying the so-called real living wage to all its workers by July next year. Responsible investment group ShareAction, which coordinated the filing of the resolution in March by an investor coalition that includes Legal & General and Nest, said yesterday negotiations with Sainsbury’s had reached an impasse and the resolution would definitely go to a vote at the July 7 meeting. ShareAction said the first living wage shareholder resolution to be filed at a British company “will be a litmus test for investors’ Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments to protect workers amid a spiralling cost of living crisis.”