Oil headed for a sixth weekly advance after a keenly anticipated OPEC+ meeting delivered only a modest increase in output, which failed to assuage concerns over a widening supply deficit.
The oil-producing cartel agreed to a hike that amounts to just 0.4 percent of global demand over next month and August. There had been speculation that Saudi Arabia was preparing to pump significantly more as part of a reset of relations with the US, and there were even suggestions that Russia might be exempted from the alliance’s monthly supply agreements.
That did not happen, with West Texas Intermediate closing up 1.4 percent after the decision and trading near US$116 a barrel in Asia yesterday. A six-month rally in the US benchmark — the longest such run in more than a decade — now looks set to continue.
Photo: Reuters
A report showing US crude stockpiles falling more than twice as much as expected last week at the start of the summer driving season highlighted the growing supply deficit.
OPEC+ agreed to production hikes of 648,000 barrels a day for next month and August, about 50 percent larger than the increases seen in recent months. The decision came after the EU approved a partial ban on Russian oil imports and after months of pressure by Washington on Saudi Arabia.
There were doubts the group would be able to fully deliver on the pledged increases, given they are to be spread across its members, many of whom have struggled to raise output.
The decision by OPEC+ could mean 132,000 barrels a day each month of additional output from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq, Citigroup Inc said in a note.
Prices have been marching higher in the past week as markets assessed the EU move, Chinese lockdowns were lifted and the US summer driving season got underway, it said.
“The agreed supply increases look big on paper, but in reality it is very unlikely the group will manage to hit these production targets,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for the ING Groep NV, based in Singapore.
“Russian output is likely to edge lower in the months ahead as sanctions bite, while there’s limited spare capacity among other members,” he said.
ING’s forecast for the Brent crude oil price to average US$122 a barrel over the second half remains unchanged, he said.
Oil has been driven higher this year on rebounding demand, as countries withdrew COVID-19 restrictions, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reduced supply from one of the world’s three-largest producers. A potential resurgence in consumption in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, is now threatening to add even more upward pressure to prices.
The ramp-up in OPEC+ supply would not be enough to balance a market that is shifting into deficit due to the demand recovery in China, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said in a note.
The bank said its expectations for output from the alliance are skewed downward, given the European ban on Russian imports and a lack of progress on negotiations with Iran. It reiterated its forecast for Brent to average US$125 a barrel in the second half.
The OPEC+ announcement also did not have much effect on oil’s market structure. Brent’s prompt time-spread was US$2.60 a barrel in backwardation — a bullish pattern where near term prices are higher than those further out — compared with $2.73 at the close on Wednesday.
US crude stockpiles fell about 5.1 million barrels last week, more than the median estimate, for a decline of 2.1 million barrels, an Energy Information Administration report said on Thursday.
New York-area gasoline stockpiles dropped to the lowest level since 2017.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs