New vehicle sales last month unexpectedly plummeted 12.3 percent from April to about 30,992 units, as COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai further disrupted component supply chains and vehicle production, data released by the nation’s motor vehicle offices showed yesterday.
People also became more cautious about buying big-ticket items as rising inflation continues to weigh on the nation’s economic growth, and fear of contracting COVID-19 kept them out of vehicle showrooms.
In the first five months of the year, new vehicle sales tumbled 12 percent year-on-year to 170,520 units.
Photo courtesy of Hotai Motor Co
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Lexus and Toyota models in Taiwan, said its new vehicle sales last month were similar to April’s 35,000 units, but sales fell about 10 percent from a year earlier.
Sales for this month would likely be flat from last month, the company said.
“The month of May should have been an important sales promotion period for automakers. It is very rare to see such a dismal sales number in May,” market researcher U-Car said in a report yesterday. “As more automakers had a low supply of new cars, some dealers canceled annual sales promotions, or scaled down promotions.”
A vicious cycle of too few components and too few new vehicles led to lower sales in Taiwan, even though the cycle reflected global disruptions, not dampened local demand, the researcher said.
“Only the automakers with better contingency plans and supply chain resiliency will outperform their peers. Tesla Inc sets a good example,” U-Car said.
Tesla saw new vehicle sales last month soar 167.8 percent year-on-year to 1,655 units, raising the automaker’s ranking to No. 6 in terms of sales, close behind Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd’s (台灣賓士) 1,674 units and Ford Lio Ho Motor Co’s (福特六和) 1,689 units.
Mercedes-Benz, ranked No. 5 last month, saw new vehicle sales plunge 38.2 percent from a year earlier, while Ford, ranked No. 4, saw sales fall 21 percent, the companies’ data showed.
Tesla last month took a 5.4 percent market share, the same share as Mercedes-Benz.
China Motor Corp (CMC, 中華汽車) last month edged out Ford to rank No. 3, with new vehicle sales sliding 14.6 percent year-on-year to 1,691 units. CMC and Ford each have a 5.5 percent market share.
Honda Taiwan Co (台灣本田) last month ranked No. 2, with sales falling 10.4 percent annually to 1,778 units. Honda has a 5.7 percent market share.
Hotai ranked No. 1 with a 32.1 percent market share, with Toyota and Lexus sales falling 20.5 percent annually to 9,936 units.
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) has received government grants to build a new NT$300 billion (US$10.17 billion) fab after a nine-month deferral primarily due to red tape, as well as shortages of labor and raw materials. The chipmaker yesterday sent media an invitation to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the 12-inch fab on June 23. Nanya Technology expects the fab, to be built in New Taipei City’s Taishan District (泰山), to start commercial operations in 2025. It had expected the fab to start operations in 2024 with a monthly capacity of 15,000 wafers. The new factory would help Nanya Technology solve capacity bottlenecks, it said. The
MISCALCULATION: Taiwan Ratings Corp director Andy Chang said that property insurers had struggled to find growth and saw COVID-19 as a great opportunity Taiwan’s worst COVID-19 outbreak has left the nation’s insurers bracing for more than US$1 billion in claims that the financial regulator is urging them to honor. Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) has ordered insurers to pay out on valid COVID-19-related insurance policies after they faced criticism from lawmakers for dismissing claims, canceling policies and delaying payouts. Insurers are looking to limit their losses on policies after underestimating the extent of the disease. There are more than 6.3 million still active COVID-19-related policies and another million waiting for approval, the commission said. As of Monday last week, insurers had paid out more to