Micron to install cutting-edge tech in Taichung fab

Staff writer, with CNA





US DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc is set to install the industry’s most cutting-edge technology — extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment — in its facility in Taichung this year, the company said yesterday.

In early preparation for the volume production of 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM, “we plan to introduce EUV tools to our Taichung fab later this year,” Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said via video at the Computex trade show in Taipei.

Gamma refers to the dimension of half the distance between cells in a DRAM chip.

Micron Technology Inc president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra is pictured in an undated handout photograph. Photo courtesy of Micron Technology Inc via CNA

Micron is also looking forward to beginning mass production of its next-generation DRAM products manufactured using the 1-beta nanometer node process in Taiwan next year, Mehrotra said.

“These two installations are another milestone in our continued growth and commitment to Taiwan,” he said.

Micron last year unveiled its 1-alpha nanometer node DRAM, which the company said has 40 percent more memory density than its 1z nanometer node DRAM.

Micron’s Taiwan fabs have begun volume production of 1-alpha nanomerter node DRAM, starting with DDR4 memory for computer customers and consumer PC DRAM products for its Crucial brand, the company said in a news release in January last year.

The largest foreign employer and foreign direct investor in Taiwan with more than 10,000 employees in its fabs in Taichung and Taoyuan, Micron would continue to expand its recruitment of highly skilled personnel in the years ahead, it said.

Digitimes Asia yesterday reported that Micron has placed orders for EUV equipment and plans to transition to EUV technology to manufacture its 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM starting in 2024.