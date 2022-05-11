Information service and computer sector sets a record in Q1

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s computer and information service industry led several sectors in achieving an all-time sales high for the first quarter, with total revenue exceeding NT$115 billion (US$3.87 billion), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

Data compiled by the Department of Statistics showed that revenue in the industry was NT$115.8 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 11.9 percent from the same period last year.

The computer programming design sector accounted for NT$87.2 billion, driven by demand for system integration services, information security equipment and PC software, the ministry said.

The other NT$28.6 billion was from the information services sector, mainly due to sales promotions by online auction platforms, backed by continued growth in cloud data computing and backup services, it said.

The professional technical services industry reported first-quarter revenue of NT$79.9 billion, up 13 percent from a year earlier to set a record for the period.

Advertising and market research, which comprises about half of the sector by revenue, reported sales growth of 17.3 percent, while management consulting and design services, which each make up about one-quarter of the sector’s revenue, reported growth of just over 10 percent each, the ministry said.

Only photography services, comprising just over 2 percent of the industry, reported a sales decline, with the drop just under 4 percent, it said.

The leasing industry reported record revenue of NT$37.4 billion in the first quarter, a 4.1-percent annual increase, the ministry said.