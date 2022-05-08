Asian stocks on Friday followed Wall Street lower as fears spread that US interest rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth.
Investors are worried whether the US Federal Reserve, which raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, can cool inflation without tipping the US economy into recession. Traders were briefly encouraged by Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s comment that the Fed was not considering even bigger increases.
“Clearly, investors had second thoughts about the so-called ‘dovish hike’ from the Fed,” Rob Carnell, head of Asia-Pacific research at ING, wrote in a report.
The likelihood is “rate hikes coming thick and fast, but little if any prospect of a turn in inflation any time soon,” he wrote.
In Taiwan, the TAIEX dropped 287.92 points, or 1.72 percent, to 16,408.20. The index lost 1.11 percent over the week to post its second straight week of declines.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plunged 3.81 percent to 20,001.96, down 5.16 percent on the week, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.16 percent to 3,001.56, declining 1.49 percent weekly.
In Seoul, the KOSPI tumbled 1.23 percent to 2,644.51 and lost 0.86 percent on the week.
Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 lurched down 2.16 percent to 7,205.6, dropping 3.09 percent from a week earlier, while India’s SENSEX closed down 1.56 percent at 54,835.58, posting a weekly decline of 3.90 percent.
Japan bucked the trend as trading resumed after a holiday, with the Nikkei 225 increasing 0.69 percent to 27,003.56, up 1.14 from a week earlier, and the broader TOPIX rising 0.93 percent to 1,915.91 — a weekly gain of 1.99 percent.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
PROMOTION: MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices replaced Apple and Infineon Technologies among the world’s top 10 suppliers, an IC Insights report said MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s largest IC designer, became the world’s eighth-largest semiconductor supplier last year, a report from US-based market advisory firm IC Insights said. MediaTek reported a more than 60 percent year-on-year increase in sales after posting US$17.7 billion in revenue last year, the report said. IC Insights’ rankings excluded pure-play foundry operators such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). MediaTek and US-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), which generated US$16.4 billion in sales and took the 10th spot, replaced Apple Inc and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG among the top 10 semiconductor suppliers worldwide. MediaTek and AMD held 2.9 percent and
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday reiterated its positive outlook on business until 2025, as customers continue to show a strong interest in securing wafer supply by signing long-term supply agreements (LTAs). The Hsinchu-based company saw prepayments from LTAs swell to a record NT$33.11 billion (US$1.12 billion), up 15 percent from the end of last year, undeterred by growing uncertainty about macro environmental risks including impact from COVID-19 lockdowns, the Russia-Ukraine war, rising interest rates, and higher energy and freight costs. “We continue to sign LTA contracts, especially for larger diameter wafers and advanced products, with 300-millimeter