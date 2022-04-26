Core inflation in Singapore accelerated faster than expected to the highest in a decade, in sync with the central bank’s projections that price growth might worsen before it gets better on geopolitical shocks and supply-chain backlogs.
The core consumer price index (CPI) tracked by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) — which excludes private transport and accommodation costs — rose 2.9 percent last month, on the back of costlier food and services. That is the fastest since March 2012 and is showing a quickening for the past eight of nine months.
That compares with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey for a 2.5 percent increase, and the 2.2 percent pace in February.
Photo: Bloomberg
“External inflationary pressures have intensified amid sharp increases in global commodity prices and renewed supply chain disruptions driven by both the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the regional pandemic situation,” the MAS and the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement yesterday. “MAS core inflation is forecast to pick up further in the coming months, before moderating towards the end of the year as some of the external inflationary pressures recede.”
Singapore’s headline inflation last month rose by 5.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with estimates for a 4.7 percent increase and February’s 4.3 percent.
Among drivers of the all-items index were transportation costs, which picked up at the fastest pace since 1980.
The MAS and ministry reiterated estimates that core inflation should be between 2.5 and 3.5 percent this year, while headline inflation runs within 4.5 and 5.5 percent.
The figures followed the central bank’s decision earlier this month to tighten monetary policy for a third time since October last year, as it warned inflation pressures remain a risk in the medium term.
Singaporean officials have recently been warning that the inflation could be longer-lasting as part of a new economic reality, beyond immediate supply and demand shocks.
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, MAS chairman and a senior minister, said at a Boao Forum for Asia event on Friday that “we are dealing with a fundamentally new macroeconomic environment globally.”
The new environment requires big spending on new supply capacity, mobilizing and “de-risking” private capital to invest in emerging economies, and raising taxes in both advanced and emerging economies, Tharman said.
Separately, the Bank of Korea should stay on a path to policy normalization as inflation remains a more pressing concern than a slowdown in economic growth, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said.
“I’m more worried about inflation so far,” the newly installed governor said yesterday in his first meeting with media since taking office last week. “I’ll still need to look at the data to tell what the pace of interest-rate hikes should be.”
Rhee said last week in his parliamentary hearing that he favors higher interest rates unless there is a threat to the economic outlook.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
The construction of a wafer fab in Japan to be run by a joint venture led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to begin today. Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM), the joint venture, said that it signed an agreement with authorities in Kikuyo-machi in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, with company president Yuichi Horita announcing the schedule for the new plant’s construction. The plant is expected to begin shipping products in December 2024, Horita said. In November last year, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it would spend up to US$2.12 billion in equity investment on the wafer
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)