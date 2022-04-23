About 460,000 COVID-19 insurance policies were sold over the past week as people seek to protect themselves amid soaring local infections, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) data showed.
Local insurers have sold 1.65 million COVID-19 insurance policies since they were launched early last year, following a spike of 38 percent in the week ending Monday, the data showed.
The acceleration in sales could be attributed to a surge in local infections, which tallied 551 on Tuesday last week, and surpassed 1,000 on Monday, Central Epidemic Command Center data showed.
Although many insurers earlier this month halted sales of policies compensating quarantined people, other related insurance products were available to cover hospitalization and adverse events from vaccination.
Sales of COVID-19 insurance this week totaled NT$302 million (US$10.32 million), about one- third of such policies that were sold up until Tuesday last week, data showed.
Meanwhile, local insurers had compensated 13,000 policyholders as of Monday, up 17 percent from one week ago, with payouts growing 12 percent to NT$628 million, the data showed.
The number of compensated policyholders and the amount of compensation are expected to continue rising, as most policyholders claim for compensation after being released from quarantine, the commission said.
The growth in compensation for vaccine insurance was slower than payouts for COVID-19 policies — local insurers compensated 150 policyholders over the week with a combined NT$5.1 million, the data showed.
As of Monday, local insurers had compensated 1,738 policyholders a total of NT$63 million, the data showed.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to