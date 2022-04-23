Networking chip supplier Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) yesterday posted a record high net profit for the first quarter of the year, as exuberant demand for chips used in commercial PCs and Internet infrastructure offset slack demand for consumer electronics and chromebooks for students.
The Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects the uptrend to extend into this quarter, despite COVID-19 lockdowns in China that have snarled logistics and halted factories’ operations.
“Overall, demand looks very resilient in the short term. We are cautiously optimistic about the second quarter,” Realtek spokesman Huang Yee-wei (黃依瑋) told an online investors’ conference.
Photo: Hung You-fong, Taipei Times
The company is seeing strong growth momentum for its Ethernet chips and switch controllers this quarter as it benefits from network upgrades, Huang said.
There are no signs indicating a slowdown, he said.
The lockdowns in Shanghai have led to logistical issues and longer delivery times, but the curbs have so far not depressed demand, he added.
A growing number of companies are likely to join Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控), a chip testing and packaging services provider, and reopen their Chinese operations after receiving approval from the Shanghai government, Huang said.
The company is monitoring the situation in Ukraine, China COVID-19 infections and high inflation worldwide, which could weaken demand in the long term, he said.
While scarcity of semiconductors remains a bottleneck, Realtek has added more foundry partners, but it does not expect to see a significant improvement in supply any time soon, he added.
“Based on our current observations, there is little change compared with what we saw three months ago. Chip shortages will not be resolved in the short term,” Huang said. “We are still facing pressure from further price increases [by foundry partners], but the hikes should be less steep than last year.”
Realtek posted a net profit of NT$5.19 billion (US$177.4 million) for the first quarter of the year, an increase of 69.8 percent from NT$3.06 billion in the same period last year.
On a quarterly basis, net profit rose 12.6 percent from NT$4.61 billion.
Earnings per share climbed to NT$10.15 from NT$5.98 a year earlier and NT$9.02 a quarter earlier.
Gross margin rose to 52.2 percent from 44.8 percent in the first quarter last year, but declined from 52.9 percent in the final quarter last year.
Revenue grew 27.5 percent year-on-year, or 8.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, to NT$29.76 billion, an all-time high.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to