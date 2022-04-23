The nation’s unemployment rate last month rose slightly to 3.66 percent, as workers left their jobs and took longer than usual to find new positions, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The latest jobless reading suggested a fractional increase of 0.01 percentage points from one month earlier, driven mainly by resignations that often occur after the Lunar New Year holiday, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said.
The unemployment rate after seasonal adjustment rose 0.03 percentage points to 3.7 percent, affirming a stable job market, the agency’s monthly report showed.
Photo: CNA
“The job market appears calm despite escalating COVID-19 cases,” Chen said, adding that hiring activity is gaining momentum, although the agency would pay close attention for possible changes.
There are usually about 2,000 job resignations after the Lunar New Year holiday, but the number reached 6,000 last month, Chen said, likely because it took jobseekers longer to find new work.
The unemployment rate should decline soon given that the economy is healthy and it should not take long for recently resigned workers to find new jobs, Chen said.
The Cabinet on Sunday said it would extend COVID-19 relief programs to June next year.
The total jobless population reached 435,000 after the 6,000 newly jobless were added to the figure, and 1,000 positions were filled by first-time jobseekers were subtracted, the report said.
Job losses due to downsizing or closures reversed by 7,000 as health authorities loosened quarantine requirements and business restrictions.
The average unemployment period was 21 weeks, shortened by about 1 week from one month earlier, it said.
Unemployment periods for first-time jobseekers shed 6.6 weeks to 22.3 weeks.
University graduates faced the highest unemployment rate at 5.25 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.32 percent and people with graduate degrees at 2.81 percent, the DGBAS said.
Junior college graduates had an unemployment rate of 2.64 percent and people with junior-high school or lower education had the lowest jobless rate at 2.58 percent.
People aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate at 12.48 percent, followed by the 15-to-19 age bracket at 8.47 percent, the 25-to-29 age group at 6.19 percent and the 30-to-34 age group at 3.5 percent, it said.
People aged 35 to 39 had jobless rates of 2.91 percent and people aged 45 to 64 had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.23 percent.
Taiwan’s unemployment rate is lower than Hong Kong’s 4.2 percent, but higher than South Korea’s 3 percent and Japan’s 2.6 percent, government data showed.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to